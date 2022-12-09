In retracing 2022 which is about to come to an end, we cannot fail to mention Alfa Romeo Tonale. In the SUV segment it was certainly one of the most anticipated models this year, if not the most anticipated. Partly because alfisti (and others) were anxiously awaiting the debut of a new model in the Alfa range, and partly because the launch of the crossover had initially been fixed at the Geneva Motor Show the previous year, then canceled at due to the pandemic, only to be postponed for several months, thus increasing curiosity around him. A curiosity which, in February of this year, was finally fulfilled.

Aesthetically speaking, a vague idea of ​​what could be expected had been circulating for some time. Even more vague, given that the namesake concept presented by Alfa Romeo in 2019, it more or less faithfully followed the standard version of the SUV. And there are several elements that allow the new Tonale to stand out from the crowd: let’s think of the front optical signature with three spiral elements, the trefoil which, although slightly smaller than the Giulia and Stelvio, still dominates the center of the grille, the rib side that joins the front to the rear, the 18″ wheels bring the telephone disc design as a dowry, the rear window and the rear spoiler wink at the shapes of the 8C. An exclusive and unique style that also recurs inside the cockpitaccompanied by an evident technological progress which manifests itself in the digital dashboard which offers a 12.3″ dashboard with telescope setting and the 10.25″ infotainment system display based on Android Automotive.

All supported by a range of engines renewed in the name of electrification, which develops on the new Tonale in two levels: the unprecedented 48V Hybrid VGT system, specific to Alfa Romeo, makes its exclusive debut on the Hybrid version, capable of transmitting motion to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off, while the 275 HP all-wheel drive Q4 Plug-in Hybrid version represents the best in class in the category with an expected range in all-electric mode of up to 80 kilometers in the city cycle. Interesting how the latter represents the most powerful and efficient variant of the range. The new engine completes the range diesel 1.6 liters with 130 HP and 320 Nm of torque, available in combination with the Alfa Romeo TCT 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.