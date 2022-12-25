The range of Abarth 595 it was renewed at the beginning of the year, available in two models, two power versions and four levels of customization faithful to the DNA of the Scorpion brand. Surely most of the attention has been captured by the 695, the top-of-the-range version of the model, which, compared to the basic version of the 595, features not indifferent distinctive elements and above all a increase of the engine specifications, which translates into an improvement in performance and performance on the road.

However, let’s start from the design elements that characterize this version of Abarth, all united by a single watchword: sportsmanship. And in fact, to the already rich equipment offered on the 595, the 695 adds seats in Sabelt fabric with a matt gray shell, dedicated 17″ alloy wheels and above all the famous Record Monza exhaust system, which the Scorpion brand defines as ” the unmistakable roar that has accompanied generations of Abarth enthusiasts and has always been synonymous with power and performance”. Sportiness yes, but also refinement: the moldings and door handles, but also the mirror caps and the dashboard fascia have been finished in Tar Cold Gray, while inside the car the exclusiveness of the materials is clearly visible in the cockpit covered in Alcantara, in the steering wheel which combines Alcantara and carbon fiber and in the gear knob in aluminum. For the most demanding customers, Abarth has thought of the Turismo packages, which accentuate the model’s stylistic peculiarities, and the Competizione packages, an authentic concentrate of exclusivity, performance and racing spirit.

Finally, a look at the engine configuration. The new Abarth 695 is equipped with the powerful 1.4 T-jet engine, which delivers 180 HP of power and a torque of 250 Nm for a top speed of 225 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Technically speaking, the Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and the powerful braking system which adopts Brembo red 4-piston aluminum calipers at the front and 305 mm and 240 mm self-ventilated discs at the rear.