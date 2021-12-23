Volkswagen’s 2021 will also be remembered for the commercial launch of the restyling of Polo. We are talking about one of the most successful small cars of the German car manufacturer, which in the year that is about to end made its debut in a widely renewed guise: from the design, characterized by rounder and softer lines, to on-board technologies and connectivity, passing through a extended engine range. We remind you that the Volkswagen Polo restyling will continue to be produced in the Landaben plant, in Navarre, for all European markets.

Aesthetically speaking, on the renewed version of Polo standard LED headlights make their debut, while the IQ.Light are optional. The front and rear bumpers have also been updated, in addition to the tailgate, while the wheelbase remains the same even if the length slightly increases due to the re-profiled bumpers. Inside the cockpit the new design of the steering wheel steals the show, behind which there is the 8 “digital dashboard, to which is added the touchscreen display of the infotainment system with a 6.5” full dashboard solution. series (9.2 ″ on request). Four settings planned for the restyling of Polo: Life, Style, R-Line and GTI, the latter being the sportiest. Recently, the renewed version of the German subcompact officially debuted on the Italian market as well: the price list set by Volkswagen starts at 18,350 euros.

The engine range deserves a separate mention, consisting of three three-cylinder petrol units. The 1.0 EVO with 80 HP and 93 Nm of maximum torque, available with the manual gearbox only, is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 15.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 171 km / h. The 1.0 TSI unit with 95 HP and 175 Nm of maximum torque, on the other hand, is available both with a five-speed manual gearbox and with a 7-speed DSG dual clutch: in the first case, the main data are: 0-100 km / h in 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 187 km / h, against a combined WLTP consumption of 5.2 l / 100 km and corresponding CO2 emissions of 118 g / km, while with the DSG gearbox the 1.0 TSI from 95 CV accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 11.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 187 km / h, for a combined WLTP consumption of 5.5 liters / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 125 g / km. Top of the range instead we find the 1.0 TSI with 110 HP and 200 Nm with 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox, which pushes the new Polo up to 195 km / h top speed and covers 0-100 km / h in 10.4 seconds each. a combined WLTP consumption of 5.6 liters / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 127 g / km.

More recently, Volkswagen also unveiled the motoring offer linked to the methane version of the Polo, powered by a 1-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine capable of delivering 90 hp and 160 Nm of maximum torque, and the sportier one GTI. The latter is equipped with a 2.0 TSI engine with 207 HP and 320 Nm of maximum torque, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 240 km / h: the changeover between the ratios is performed by means of a DSG double-clutch automatic transmission. 7-speed standard, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h consumed in just 6.5 seconds. The petrol unit is equipped with a dual injection system, with combined direct and indirect injection, an engine control unit with four central processors and electronic valve lift switching on the intake side.