The Coronavirus pandemic and the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors have not clipped the wings of the car segment sports, which also in 2021 was filled with some respectable innovations. Many car manufacturers have moved in this direction, with the Italian Ferrari and Lamborghini in the front row: to celebrate the year that is about to end, we have selected the five sports cars that they left their mark in 2021, from Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 to Ferrari Daytona SP3, passing through Audi e-tron GT, McLaren 720S and Rimac Nevera.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

“Loved, hated, discussed. Lamborghini Countach has always been a model that has made enthusiasts discuss, with its unique shapes and design capable of breaking the mold and projecting the Toro brand into a dimension that everyone has experienced in some way or another. way to imitate. The arrival of the LPI 800-4 in the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the debut of the first prototype has also aroused several discussions, with Marcello Gandini himself taking the front line critically towards the new off launched by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. to honor his classic “.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

“This is the third creation from the exclusive Icon program of the Maranello house: 599 units will be produced, all of which have already been sold for the frantic sum of 2 million euros. A car that has received numerous appreciation from a good slice of enthusiasts, even if it must be said that there have been some criticisms, especially aesthetic ones ”.

Rimac Nevera

“With Rimac Nevera it can be said that Mate Rimac has exceeded its previous limits. The Croatian electric supercar was a revelation during 2021, with the unveiling in June setting the competition back by several years. This is a real dream sports car, starting from the price: it costs two million dollars, but in terms of performance Nevera is worth every penny “.

Audi e-tron GT

“When electric meets performance, the result can be truly amazing. In 2021 Audi decided to take a further step in terms of zero-emission performance: at the beginning of the year that is about to end, in fact, the new e-tron GT, the battery-powered sports car par excellence, made its debut. . Record performance, captivating design, unrivaled specifications: the perfect electric for those who love speed and performance, offered throughout Europe at prices starting at 99,800 euros for the standard variant and 138,200 for the RS ”.

McLaren 720S

“McLaren faced 2021 by unleashing several new features on the 720S model, which is still one of the most popular of the Woking-based manufacturer. In particular, the Spider version has been compared to an alien spaceship that landed on Earth, thanks to its design and technological details. But there was also a ‘Gulf’ variant with a livery dear to racing enthusiasts, and an extreme GTX version to offer maximum performance ”.