Despite the undisputed dominance of SUVs continued into 2021, the segment of small cars it has nevertheless managed to carve out a leading role in the global automotive market. In the last twelve months there have been several new models that have enriched the audience of small cars proposed to motorists from all over the world. We have selected five, the ones that for one reason or another have been the most representative of this segment, in an industry scenario increasingly projected towards an electrified future: we are talking about Skoda Fabia, Ford Fiesta, Dacia Sandero, Volkswagen Polo and Mazda2 Hybrid.

Skoda Fabia

“Made on the basis of the Volkswagen group’s MQB A0 platform, the same used for the Polo, the new generation of the Bohemian subcompact is offered in Italy starting at € 16,900. Compared to the previous generation of the model, the novelties can be seen right from the size of the car: thanks to a wheelbase longer than 94 millimeters, the new Skoda Fabia boasts identical measurements to those of the new Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza, and therefore greater than those of the previous Fabia “.

Ford Fiesta

“Revisited design, updated range of engines, advanced technologies: these are just some of the ingredients that Ford has decided to cook to give life to the recipe for the new Fiesta. The restyling of the compact car of the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval was presented last September, with the first deliveries to be made with the arrival of the new year ”.

Dacia Sandero

“2021 was the real test for Dacia Sandero. Orders for the Romanian carmaker’s subcompact opened in December last year, but its actual commercial launch took place later this year, with convincing responses coming from the market. The formula of total renewal applied by Dacia has therefore proved to be a winner ”.

Volkswagen Polo

“We are talking about one of the most successful small cars of the German car manufacturer, which in the year that is about to end made its debut in a widely renewed guise: from the design, characterized by rounder and softer lines, to on-board technologies and to connectivity, passing through an extended engine range “.

Mazda2 Hybrid

“Mazda also ultimately decided to embrace the Full Hybrid. The Japanese automaker waited until the last few weeks of 2021 to officially make its debut in this segment, and it did so with the new Mazda2 Hybrid. We are facing a small car that relies only on 100% hybrid technology, and which is preparing to live an electrified future as a protagonist “.