2021 will be remembered as the year the semiconductor crisis brought the automotive sector to its knees. The aftermath of the pandemic ended up having far more long-term implications than might have been expected, and the chip shortage was one of them. The downside, however, was marked by the exponential increase in electric cars, with the transition to sustainable mobility accelerating ever more decisively. A year that has seen several battery-powered protagonists, protagonists that we have included in our Best of 2021 ranking, choosing 5 electric ones that have been able to leave their mark in the year that is coming to an end today. Here are the EVs chosen by the FormulaPassion editors.

Fiat 500 electric

“More than a surprise, an important confirmation. Even this year Fiat 500 electric deserves a place of honor in our special ranking. The battery-powered Cinquino is in fact Best of 2021 thanks to a year that has definitively consecrated the first full electric of the Turin brand, now on the way to sustainable mobility. The city car emblem of Made in Italy par excellence has been able to make a big voice on the EV market, representing one of the best electric cars available for those looking for a small car, versatile and able to guarantee sufficient autonomy for the daily commuting. And if you want to combine this with an attractive design and various tech and pop solutions, the electric Fiat 500 is almost unbeatable. “

Hyundai Ioniq 5

“An ambitious project capable of uniting the evolution of Hyundai’s stylistic language, the will to project towards the future, electrification but above all a concentrate of cutting-edge technologies. The Korean carmaker has done so Ioniq 5 the progenitor of a new family of full electric cars that has brought all the know-how of the Korean brand to the road in terms of sustainable mobility, not only as regards the powertrain but also as regards the materials and the human interface -car. The result is enclosed in a crossover with a strong visual impact that boasts a futuristic design with a retro touch. “

Dacia Spring

“While the Coronavirus pandemic and the semiconductor crisis have aggravated the already precarious health of the automotive sector, the downside for the world of four wheels has been the growth of the electric mobility sector which is now teeming with new models. Among these there is also Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric car of the brand controlled by Renault which, on the wave of the success of a brand that thanks to Duster and Sandero has established itself on the European market, was able to immediately conquer the car in the rankings regarding registrations thanks to a price highly competitive and an essential but complete commercial offer. “

Tesla Model Y

“Tesla has added an important element to its range during this 2021, bringing the anticipation to its debut Model Y. The compact SUV of the American brand arrived on the road on the strength of the success of Model 3, with which it shares most of the characteristics while maintaining the differences in shape and habitability that make it an important alternative for those looking for a versatile electric car. . The Palo Alto D-SUV therefore responds to the identikit of the crossover type that the European motorist needs, confirming the winning cornerstones on which the line-up of the brand led by Elon Musk rests. “

Volkswagen ID.4

“The full electric family from Wolfsburg welcomed the Volkswagen ID.4, A 100% electric SUV that is an integral part of the German giant’s offensive in the field of sustainable mobility. The high-wheeled model represented an important and anticipated novelty for VW, with this car slowly gaining ground in both Europe and the United States over the course of the year. Alongside the traditional version, the high-performance version was also presented, the ID.4 GTX bringing to the debut the new signature with which Volkswagen will identify its sports cars in the range as regards the full electric models. “