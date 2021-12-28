McLaren has faced 2021 by giving vent to various innovations on the model 720S, which is still one of the most popular of the House of Woking. In particular the version Spider has been likened to an alien spaceship that landed on Earth, thanks to its design and technological details. But there was also a variant ‘Gulf’ with livery dear to racing fans, and an extreme version GTX to offer maximum performance.

On the Spider 2021 version the nose is short and tapered, the passenger compartment leans forward, as if resting on the front wheels to make room, in the center, for the four-liter twin-turbo V8. The tail is also very compact, where two curved LEDs stand out on which the large aileron rests, invisible in the rest position but ready to get up in an instant while racing, always looking for the ideal downforce depending on the driving conditions. During the most abrupt decelerations the element assumes an almost vertical position. Lifting the door leads to a carbon shell covered with suede. The glass roof, which contributes to the brightness of the interior, darkens at the push of a button.

The V8 comes to life with its 720 horsepower (hence the name of the model), unloaded on the rear wheels only and managed by a 7-speed double clutch gearbox. Out of the ordinary, of course, the performances, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 341 km / h. The weight balance is excellent in all driving conditions, the very precise steering and road holding are like a real racing car. The price starts at 293,000 euros but if you get carried away with the options you can easily exceed 350,000. However, it is a car for those who do not have too many financial problems, and the quality of every single component is exceptional.

Only a very small number of customers, on the other hand, had access to the McLaren 720S with the legendary colors Gulf. For motorsport enthusiasts it is an unmissable opportunity to enhance the sporty character of a car which is in itself a source of great driving emotions. But it is not with a livery that the performance is made, the purists would say. And in fact for them there is the version GT3X of the 720S, an authentic track monster with the “push-to-pass” system to overcome the canonical power.

The X version adopts the same MonoCage II carbon fiber monocoque as the road version, but elsewhere there are differences: as for the larger rear wing, the new front air intakes and the extended front splitter. McLaren has also introduced a new design for the diffuser while the exhaust system has two separate tailpipes, unlike the road 720S.