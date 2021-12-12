The suv Lynk & Co 01 is a real surprise of 2021. The brand, which is part of the Geely galaxy, entered the top ten of plug-ins sold in Italy on a couple of occasions during the autumn, and it is a great result considering that the opponents in this Campo are called Jeep, Bmw, Mercedes. In Italy there is a hybrid version, which costs from 35,000 euros upwards, and precisely the variant on tap which starts at 40,000 euros.

To increase customer confidence, we immediately talk about the relationship with the Volvo XC40, a car whose mechanics it exploits. Sharing also expands on safety, and in fact the stars obtained in the Euro NCAP tests were five. The engine that mounts is a 1.5-liter, with front-wheel drive. The full hybrid has 197 hp of power, while the plug-in has 265. It’s not a Volvo in terms of smooth driving, but it comes very close. And even in the passenger compartment, everything is easily operated and found. In short, if the car is good, it is not really surprising if it is successful, even if the brand is not yet known by the entire audience of Italian motorists.

It is part of the cars that are ‘born’ online, in the sense that the configuration of the car is all digital, and the dealership is only at the end of the path, just for the signature. There are not many options, because everything is basically standard, apart from the towbar. So in the base car you will find the panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, specific wheels, the journey camera, over-the-air updates. It is a Sino-Swedish creature: it is built in China but the design is developed in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Driving aids include adaptive cruise control, motorway assistance, blind spot warning, rear traffic monitoring, lane keeping, automatic recognition of road signs. The car is complete, the company’s website is really friendly and the design is very special and distinctive. Before they become very popular, having one means to amaze. And usually, in the positive.