An ambitious project capable of uniting the evolution of Hyundai’s stylistic language, the will to project towards the future, electrification but above all a concentrate of cutting-edge technologies. The Korean carmaker has done so Ioniq 5 the progenitor of a new family of full electric cars that has brought all the know-how of the Korean brand to the road in terms of sustainable mobility, not only as regards the powertrain but also as regards the materials and the human interface -car. The result is encased in a visually striking crossover that boasts a futuristic design yet with a retro touch. For this Hyundai Ioniq 5 could not fail to deserve a place among our Best of 2021.

On the front the luminous signature stands out, rendered expressive by the V-shape that the shell-like bonnet assumes and where the daytime running lights (DRL) are also located, characterized by a pixelated motif, also repeated in the rear part. The reduction of spaces between the bodywork makes the new Ioniq 5 particularly aerodynamic, with dedicated design diamond rims measuring 20 ”to further accentuate the work done by Hyundai technicians. Thanks to the use of the new dedicated E-GMP platform, it was possible to play the best with the proportions, putting on the road a medium-sized crossover capable of offering the interior space of a higher segment car. In this regard, the wheels were pushed to the ends of the platform giving the Ioniq 5 a wheelbase of 3,000 mm, 100 mm more than the Palisade maxi SUV. As for the others size, the Korean full electric measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. The freedom of design of the new architecture and the absence of the typical constraints of an endothermic car have made it possible to revolutionize the passenger compartment which thus has the appearance of a traveling living room, while maintaining the essentiality and simplicity of Hyundai’s stylistic language. Moving from the concept of “Living Space” the spacious and comfortable environment and presents the Universal Island, a movable center console that can slide back up to 140 mm. This element, combined with the flat floor of the vehicle where the batteries are located, gives great freedom of movement and comfort for both the front and rear passengers.

Sustainability is also the central focus in the use of materials, with seats, headliners, door finishes, floor and armrest that are made with eco-friendly materials and made from sustainable sources, such as recycled PET bottles, yarns (organic PET) of vegetable origin and natural wool yarns, but also eco-leather processed with plant extracts and organic paints from plant extracts. Load capacity is more than satisfactory, with 531 liters, which increase to almost 1,600 liters when the rear seats are fully reclined. The dashboard is dominated by a seamless digital cluster that includes the 12 ”digital dashboard and the 12” infotation system display. The amenities included in the ADAS packageinclude Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), which works alongside Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction turning / junction crossing functionality, Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) , Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and numerous other systems.

The Ioniq 5 range is based on two battery pack options, 58 or 72.6 kWh with all-wheel drive or two-wheel drive. At the top of the offer we find the AWD version combined with the 72.6 kWh battery, the protagonist version of our test drive, which is able to release a combined power of 225 kW (305 hp) and a maximum torque of 605 Nm thanks to a powertrain consisting of two engines, for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 185 km / h. The autonomy in this case is slightly lower but still guarantees a travel range of 430 km while the 2WD variant with the 72.6 kWh battery guarantees maximum autonomy with a single charge will be approximately 470-480 km, according to the WLTP standard. Thanks to the 800 V architecture then, too reload anxiety can be easily fought: compatible with infrastructures up to 350 kW, Ioniq 5 takes 18 minutes to recover from 10% to 80% while it takes just 5 minutes to reach 100 km of autonomy. The V2L function is also interesting, the Vehicle to Load which allows bi-directional charging, transforming Hyundai’s crossover into a wheeled charger.

The Ioniq 5 range is declined in three productions, Progress, Innovation and Evolution. The entry level is available with a 58 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive only, with a range of 381 km and a starting price of 44,750 euros. The version Innovation, proposed for 48,450 euros, instead allows you to choose between a 58 or 76.2 kWh battery by adding various features relating to passenger safety including the innovative Highway Driving Assist 2 and finally at the top of the range is the trim level Evolution, starting from 53,250 euros. The latter solution is also available with all-wheel drive and autonomy up to 480 km (the AWD version stops 430 km). Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also among the 7 finalists of the Car of the Year 2022 which this year boasts a majority of electric cars in the final short list for the title to be awarded in February. We’ll see if the Korean electric crossover will fully convince the jury.