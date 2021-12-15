2021 saw the Prancing Horse return to roar even in the automotive world. To illuminate the world scene of the four wheels we thought the Daytona SP3: Ferrari has seen fit to unveil it on the occasion of the Ferrari World Finals in Mugello. This is the third creation from the exclusive Icon program of the Maranello house: it will be produced in 599 specimens, all already sold for the spasmodic figure of 2 million euros. A car that has received numerous appreciations from a good slice of enthusiasts, even if it must be said that there have been some criticisms, especially aesthetic ones.

The focal point that seems to have convinced the fans of the Cavallino is performance. In fact, under the hood of the new Daytona SP3 it is hidden the most powerful V12 ever produced in Maranello, capable of unleashing up to 840 pure hp without any electrification. It is a twelve-cylinder 65 ° V with a displacement of 6.5, located in the rear-central position: also in this case an important work has been done on the weight reduction, with the adoption of titanium connecting rods, which guarantee a 40% lightening compared to steel, and the use of a new material for the realization of the pistons. The specifications of this V12 allow the new Daytona SP3 to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km / h.

From an aesthetic point of view, the front has been designed to cut through the air, with the mighty fenders having two sections, with the internal one extending to an air duct positioned on the hood. The double lip it extends to two appendages that take air from the grille, with the carbon fiber wing elements that are perfectly integrated into the new headlamps with a partially retractable lid. The wings, developed with wingspan, integrate an air box that allows the air flows to be channeled towards the radiators on the sides, while the side mirrors optimize the driver’s visibility and do not obstruct the direct air flows on the doors. At the rear, then, stand out long strips that embrace the car in all its width and in which a visible strip of light is hidden, in addition to the two rectangular shaped exhaust terminals with rounded corners, positioned in the upper part of the diffuser. The overview is completed by the Ferrari shield, which leaves the usual position on the fender and moves to the door, available in both enamelled and hand-painted solutions.

Moving inside the passenger compartment, the scene is dominated by the steering wheel that follows the setting of the SF90 Stradale, Roma, SF90 Spider and 296 GTB with the philosophy ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road’, which takes the form of a 16 ″ curved display in which all driving information appears. On the spokes then there are the intuitive tactile controls. The seats give the impression of being a cloth that rests on the platform itself, like i saddled mats of Sport Prototypes: to sit down, you must lower yourself into a fixed position, in which the pedal unit moves thanks to a manual control located in the lower part of the seat. In short, more than a simple sports car, we can speak of an “Icon”, in name and in fact.