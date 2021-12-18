2021 was the real test for Dacia Sandero. Orders for the Romanian carmaker’s subcompact opened in December last year, but its actual commercial launch took place later this year, with convincing responses coming from the market. The formula of total renewal applied by Dacia has therefore revealed itself winning: many changes that the Renault group brand has decided to make to the new Sandero, from the exterior design to the interior specifications, passing through the renewed engine range in the name of LPG.

Two versions of the new Sandero proposed on the market. The first is the Streetway, and features new door handles and a new line of doors, two updates that bring the driver inside a cockpit with a more refined dashboard and seat. The basic version of the Streetway, called Access, is offered starting from 8,950 euros, and is placed in the range immediately below the Essential and Comfort versions: three engines available at launch, from the SCe 65 to the TCe 90 (also available with automatic CVT transmission) passing through the ECO-G 100, with dual petrol-LPG fuel system associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox with 1,300 kilometers of autonomy.

For those who aspire to own a small car with a crossover spirit, Dacia has thought of the version Stepway. Unlike the Streetway, this variant of the Sandero features a more rounded bonnet, a chrome grille and new 16 ″ alloy wheels. In this case the basic version is the Essential, which has a list price starting from 12,600 euros. Two engines are available at launch: TCe 90 and TCe 90 with automatic CVT transmission and ECO-G 100 LPG, queen of the range in the Comfort version. Both the Streetway and Stepway versions of Dacia Sandero are produced in the Moroccan plants of Tangier and Casablanca, while only the second is also assembled in the Romanian one in Pitesti.

Among the many advantages brought as a dowry by the new Sandero there is also an important one reduction of emissions and noise, in addition to that of vibrations thanks to a reinforcement on the motor housing. Finally, safety has also been improved for the driver and for all occupants of the vehicle thanks the adoption of six airbags and side collision and blind spot detection sensors: the package of driving assistance systems available to the driver also extends to the revamped Cruise Control, the latest generation ESP system, the cruise control, the automatic braking emergency, parking assistance and hill start. In short, a car that in its simplicity and accessibility certainly has nothing to envy to its rivals in terms of completeness of the offer.