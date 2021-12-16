The term ‘the new advancing’ fits the brand perfectly Cupra. Which is no longer just the spin-off of Seat, but is a creature that now shines with its own light. All this is also reflected when choosing a vehicle: those who want to embrace even a small revolution in the garage, then choosing a Cupra may be the right one. It has been noted, observing the sales results of the last few months, that there are not a few Italians who have entrusted the model Formentor, the SUV of Cupra, their desire for novelty. And for this reason we cannot fail to entrust him with the palm of the great revelation of the year 2021.

The range of Cupra Formentor received the best expansion, in terms of appeal, with the introduction of an option plug-in hybrid capable of delivering 245 horsepower. This petrol hybrid powertrain is shared with the eHybrid version of the Cupra Leon. The Formentor e-Hybrid SUV uses a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which offers a WLTP-certified electric range of approximately 55 kilometers, depending on options. It can be recharged in approximately 3.5 hours.

From a design point of view, Formentor perfectly embodies the style of Cupra. Created to be exquisitely sporty, the brand finds in this SUV aggressive lines at the front and a Seat-inspired rear that integrates very well. All this without forgetting safety, given that for Euro NCAP it obtained the highest score: five stars with a good 80% percentage of the driver assistance systems. It holds up well on the road thanks to the MEB Evo platform of the Volkswagen group, whose excellent conditions are known.

The prices of the version on tap start at around 40,000 euros for a car capable of reaching 210 km / h of maximum speed and going from 0 to 100 km / h in 7 seconds flat, emitting between 31 and 35 g / km of CO2 (WLTP) thanks to the 12.8 kWh battery pack located in front of the rear axle. The traction is front while torque and horsepower are transmitted by the 6-speed DSG automatic transmission. Petrol can go down to 33,000 euros for the base price.

Cupra also celebrated its third anniversary from the spin-off from Seat by also putting Formentor on the market in VZ5 version, that is, equipped with a 2.5 TSI five-cylinder engine capable of delivering 390 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque. The model, produced in limited edition, was created to give a touch of greater exclusivity as well as improved performance, with 4.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour. If 5 obviously stands for the number of cylinders, VZ expresses the Spanish word ‘Veloz’.