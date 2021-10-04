Tracking down a Nintendo Switch deal is not always easy when the ever-popular handheld doesn’t stay in stock for long. Fortunately, the situation is improving all the time and the console is finally available fairly regularly at a number of stores – especially with the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED console this month. It’s made our job of finding all the best Nintendo Switch deals available to buy a whole lot easier.

Below you can find our picks for the top Nintendo Switch bundles right now, as well as offers of the Switch Lite. Deals on this smaller, handheld-only device are often a lot cheaper, though you will give up the ability to play games on your TV with it, too.

If you’ve already got a Switch console sitting on your TV stand, well there’s also a vast number of bargains to be found on great games, accessories and more.

The Nintendo Switch Pro rumors were somewhat quashed after last month’s Nintendo Switch OLED announcement.

A few Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals are already starting to come down in price and these might get even better with time- especially after the Switch OLED’s release on 8th October 2021.

On this page:

Best Nintendo Switch bundle deals UK In the UK, a good idea is to try the Nintendo Store to build your own best Nintendo Switch bundle deal. As a direct supplier of the console, they generally have the best availability and range of options. Last month, the console dropped in price at most retailers to £ 259.99. Elsewhere, we’ve seen the likes of Amazon and Currys PC World also offer up some good Switch deals over the recent months. You’ll find our top picks of the bunch below.

Best Nintendo Switch bundle deals US If you’re coming from the US, it’s a lot harder to nail down any Nintendo Switch deals right now. We’d suggest you regularly keep an eye on this page or any of the big retailers such as Amazon, GameStop or Walmart. When the Nintendo Switch does pop up in stock at any store it’s picked up lightning-fast – even when it’s just on its own and not included in bundles.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Once again, the Nintendo Store has a good selection of Nintendo Switch Lite bundles you can create yourself. In the US, any stock that does appear at places like Amazon is vanishing in minutes, so you’ll have to snap one up quickly if you’re after the cheaper Switch console.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals It’s usually difficult to find any massive savings here as Nintendo Switch games tend to hold their value extremely well. The likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Odyssey have all remained around their launch prices – even many years after release! That said, there were some fantastic deals in the US for this year’s Prime Day sale, with games such as Persona 5 Strikers, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses reduced to $ 40. The UK wasn’t so lucky, spare a couple of deals on Ubisoft games such as Immortals Fenyx Rising. :: The 20 best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now We’ve gathered up offers on all the best Nintendo Switch games we can find this month. These are some essential Switch games that you’ll absolutely want to pick up with your new console. You might also want to visit the Nintendo eShop which regularly holds sales on various digital games from major releases to small indie gems. Right now, there are savings aplenty across the Final Fantasy series and more!

Best Joy-Con deals The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con are an expensive bit of kit and are rarely discounted – especially when it comes to some of the limited editions or unique color combinations. That said, you can sometimes find some money off here and there. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up some of the best Joy-Con deals below. For the most part, the Joy-Con pair that comes with a Nintendo Switch is enough for two-player multiplayer games, but if you want more friends to play locally on the same console on games like Mario Party Superstars or Mario Kart 8, you ‘re gonna need another Joy-Con pair. Alternatively, you might just fancy adding some flair to your living room by ditching the dull gray Joy-Con and picking up a flashy neon pair instead.

Best Nintendo Switch SD card deals As you start to build up a bigger library of Nintendo Switch games you might find the console’s 32GB of internal storage a bit limited. You can save yourself the faff of deleting old games to make space for new ones or any updates with a quick Nintendo Switch SD card purchase. Inexpensive, simple to install and available in a vast range of sizes, we’ve gathered some of the best offers below. You can also find loads more info in Digital Foundry’s guide to the best Nintendo Switch SD cards.

Best Nintendo Switch stylus For the most part, you probably won’t need a Nintendo Switch stylus. However, there are a couple of games that benefit greatly from their increased accuracy over one of your digits. So, if you find yourself spending a lot of time designing levels on Super Mario Maker 2 or testing your gray matter on Brain Training then you’ll want to pick up one of these. For a more in-depth look, our guide to the best Nintendo Switch stylus at Jelly Deals has everything else you need to know.

We’ll be back to update this page regularly with all the best Nintendo Switch deals. We’ll be looking for anything that beats the recent Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. Hopefully that shouldn’t be too difficult … You can also pop to Jelly Deals for the best Nintendo Switch power banks and Nintendo Switch Online deals.