After a long year we finally arrive at December and with it the holidays are fast approaching. If you’re like us, you’re probably already looking for some films to see at Christmas time. Which can be tricky with the sheer number of film offerings out there.

That is why we decided to make you this short list with some Christmas ribbons that will not disappoint you. Since they are true classics of the time and we will also add a little more genres to give them some variety. So you won’t have to spend hours looking for the catalog of your favorite streaming site.

My Poor Little Angel 1 and 2 the movies to watch at Christmas time par excellence

If you grew up in the 90s, chances are good that your Decembers were filled with reruns of My Poor Little Angel 1 and 2. After all, they are movies that can never be missing at Christmas time. Besides that they are films that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Both follow the bad luck of Kevin McCallister, a boy who for different reasons is left alone at the holidays. The first time is because his family forgets about him, while the second is due to a mix-up at the airport. What follows these mistakes are several minutes of wholesome Christmas fun.

Source: 20th Century Fox

Upon the release of the first installment, it became one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time. Therefore, a sequel was not long in coming, although there were many complaints that it was basically the same as its predecessor. However we think it’s a big case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’. So if you want Christmas fun, you can’t go wrong with these movies.

The Promised Gift

Despite being well received by critics, The Promised Gift It’s a good movie to watch at Christmas time. Furthermore, its main dilemma is quite familiar to all those who have searched for last-minute gifts. And to put the cherry on the cake, it stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Source: 20th Century Fox

The plot revolves around a father who forgot to buy his son’s Christmas present, so he goes looking for it. Unfortunately, your offspring wants the most popular toy of the moment, so finding it is quite an odyssey with an unexpected ending. But it will certainly give you a good time and it could even serve to reminisce about some similar situations with your family.

Klaus, a recent film that quickly became an unmissable film for the Christmas season

Now we go to the animated environment with the movie of Klaus. A tape that you can find on Netflix and that is made with a lot of love. Not to mention that it has quite attractive and well-achieved animation. Although it has not yet reached classic status because it is recent, it should not be missing from your list of movies to watch at Christmas time.

Source: Netflix

Here we find something of an origin story for the legend of Santa Claus. At its center we have a pompous heir, who is sent to a distant town to gain some humility. It should be noted that he has the same potential to bring you to tears as he does to make you laugh, so be ready.

The Grinch

When we talk about The Grinch we are referring to the Christmas movie that premiered in the year 2000. This live-action faithfully adapts the classic tale of Dr. Seuss but manages to give it a more modern touch. Not to mention, Jim Carrey’s portrayal as the hermit titular is quite the delight.

Although it sounds a bit cliché, it is one of those movies that teaches you what is truly important about Christmas. The best thing is not to receive gifts, but to be accompanied by the people you love the most and feel loved. Of course, the good amount of laughter does not prevent the message from getting clear.

Die Hard, the ideal movie to watch at the most unexpected Christmas time

We culminate this list for what we consider one of the best movies to watch at Christmas time: Hard to Kill. This action film starring Bruce Willis always generates a debate about whether it should be considered as such. We believe so and that all the elements are there.

John McClane’s odyssey to take down a terrorist group takes place on Christmas Eve. There are decorations everywhere and its soundtrack is full of Christmas motifs. Not to mention that in the end it shows us the power of the times to unite a family that was broken.

Source: 20th Century Fox

There may not be an appearance of Santa Claus, elves or many gifts, but the spirit of Christmas is there. If after watching it you still want more, give the sequel a try as it’s more of the same, but just as functional. Just like My Poor Little Angel.

These were the movies to watch at Christmas time that we believe cannot be missing from your marathon. Of course there are countless other tapes out there, so feel free to make us your own recommendations. What other movies are your personal classics for these times?

