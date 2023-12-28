2023 was a crazy year for the team Tigers. They started off on the right foot and were excited to talk to each other with the sky. The project they put together for Diego Cocca excited more than one, especially as the games went by.
However, just when the team began to look better, the Argentine strategist abandoned the project to join the Mexican Soccer Team. What came next no one would believe. They won the Liga Mx tournament in Clausura 2023 and were very close to also winning the Apertura, but lost the final against América. They won the Champion of Champions trophy and also the Campeones Cup.
2023 was a very good year for the Tigres team, and in this note we will remember the five best moments of the 'U' of Nuevo León in the year that is about to end.
After the abandonment of Diego Cocca, Marco Antonio: 'Chima' Ruíz remained at the head of the feline team. And although things started in a good way, the team soon fell apart and the board had no choice but to thank them before the tournament ended. Robert Dante Siboldi arrived in his place. With the Uruguayan on the bench, Tigres reached the CONCACAF semifinal, became champions of the 2023 Clausura tournament, and also won the Champion of Champions and the Campeones Cup. They have not known a defeat in the 'Volcán' since Siboldi arrived and they stayed very close to the desired two-time championship. Without a doubt, Robert's arrival was one of the best things that could happen to Tigres in 2023.
The Apertura 2023 was, in many ways, the consecration of the work done by Robert Dante Siboldi and his boys since he arrived on the bench. They had a pretty good regular season, with the royal classic played at the 'Volcán' Universitario being one of the favorite memories of the Auriazul fans, as they beat the Pandilla 3-0, André-Pierre Gignac scored a double and became the top scorer in the history of the royal classic. Without a doubt, one of the most special moments of the year.
They had already won the 2023 Clausura tournament and the Champion of Champions. It was Robert Dante Siboldi's third final as technical director of the Tigres team and he won it from eleven steps, giving another Olympic turn and rounding off a dream experience.
Siboldi had not even been managing Tigres for four months when he had to play in his second final. The rival? The Tuzos of Pachuca. At stake was the supremacy of Mexican football throughout the football year, and the trophy went to Tigres, beating the Hidalgo team 2-1 and filling their fans with pride.
What Tigres experienced during the month of May was probably one of the best times in the club's history. With everything against them they entered the league, left out Toluca, then Monterrey and in the final they came back against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in a match that many already considered lost for the university students, but that, with pride, determination and sporting embarrassment, managed to turn things around, lifting the eighth league title in the history of the institution. This, without a doubt, was the best moment of the year for Tigres.
#moments #Tigres
Leave a Reply