From fleeting waythis year has come to an end and brought us an avalanche of events and emotions in the entertainment sector that will serve to continue shaping new pages in the history that makes up the world of video games.

During 2022, the planet witnessed various million-dollar acquisitions, highlighting that of Take Two Interactive for Zynga Y sony with Bungie. Embracer Group too joined this trend and took over part of the assets of Square Enixincluding Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, as well as having absorbed Limited Run Gameswhich will keep its founders at the forefront.

Special mention deserves the purchase intention that Microsoft made by Activision Blizzardwhich has already been approved in Brazil but presents serious obstacles in Europe and the United States, where regulatory bodies have sent the case to court for a verdict to be issued.

The gamers they also witnessed the hacking he suffered Rockstar Games where almost a hundred videos related to Grand Theft Auto VI. For his part, Google confirmed the closure of stadiummaking it clear that the technological infrastructure of their service was very efficient but they were never able to adopt a business identity to position said brand.

Various celebrities of the medium departed from the earthly phase, such as: stewart gilray Y Mohammad Fahmicreators of Oddworld and Coffee Talk, respectively; Rieko Kodamamember of Sega; Mitsuhiro Yoshidadeveloper of River City Ransom; Ferret Baudoin, designer of multiple RPGs; as well as Kevin Conroywho was the voice of Batman.

Speaking of video games, the year that is about to end was spectacular with great productions like Bayonetta 3,Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok,Horizon Forbidden West, enrollmentMario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, penance,Splatoon 3, strayTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, tunicVampire Survivors and Xenoblade Chronicles 3to name a few.

The Game Awards once again broke records in number of viewers and served as a showcase to present the revelation of Death Stranding 2, Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon and more details of final fantasy 16. In another order of ideas, john carmackthe mythical co-founder of id Software, submitted his resignation to Meta, arguing his dissatisfaction with the recent readjustments in the company chaired by Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite the fact that 2022 was exciting, there were events that leave a bad taste in the mouth, such as the fact that the biggest launches were sony have also landed in Playstation 4showing that although the new generation has already been on the market for two years, it will just begin to demonstrate its true potential.

In parallel, despite having multiple internal development studies, Xbox he was not able to launch a single game first party for their consoles, under a tolerance threshold that begins to annoy their followers. Microsoft’s biggest challenge will be getting approval for the purchase of Activision Blizzard and although the result could be favorable, there is no defined time horizon.

The video game industry does not stop and has given us twelve spectacular months until reaching the threshold that the following year will also be able to surprise all kinds of players, regardless of the brand or platform they use to enjoy this pastime to the fullest.

***To all friends and readers of atomix, I wish you a Merry Christmas in the company of your loved ones and a prosperous 2023, full of health and success***

