2023 was a strange year for Monterrey Soccer Club. They were the team that added the most points in the football year, being absolute leaders in the Clausura 2023 tournament and sub-leaders in the Apertura. However, the lack of titles even tarnished the record of points achieved in Víctor Manuel Vucetich's time, and although at the beginning of the semester they had their small 'revenge' against Tigres, eliminating them in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, in the local tournament Things were more or less the same.
Below we list the 5 best moments that Rayados had in 2023:
With Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the bench, the Monterrey Football Club finished as the absolute leader of the Clausura 2023 tournament. They scored forty points and were heavy favorites to win the title. Unfortunately it was not like that. Tigres eliminated them in the semifinals, causing Víctor Manuel Vucetich to say goodbye.
After the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the one chosen to command Monterrey in the Apertura 2023 tournament was Fernando: the 'Tano' Ortíz. He came from doing things very well with the Águilas del América, although he still cannot surpass the barrier of the semifinals.
After many rumors, the return of the striped youth squad Jesús: the 'Tecatito' Corona, became a reality, unleashing madness among Monterrey fans. Unfortunately, the injuries did not allow him to adapt well and he has not been able to be the signing that everyone believed.
His signing not only generated high expectations among fans of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, but also excited fans of other clubs, who welcomed the arrival of a player of such prestige to the Liga Mx. Unfortunately, just as happened with Jesús: the 'Tecatito' Corona, the Spaniard was not left alone due to injuries and Monterrey was never able to enjoy 100% of his 'bomb' signing.
With the Spanish Sergio Canales as a figure, converting from eleven steps in added time, Rayados beat Tigres 1-0 and eliminated them in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. This triumph was, perhaps, Rayados's best moment in a 2023 in which they did things well. So well that in the Clausura they were leaders and in the Apertura they were sub-leaders. It happens that they did not manage to lift any trophy, and the team's aspirations point only to that.
