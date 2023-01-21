Best milk, the list

The Milk is one of the fundamental nutrients in human nutrition from birth, which guarantees a good dose of proteins, minerals And Vitamin E. Not only that, milk is among the most consumed foods in the world and there must be certain conditions for it to be produced by animals such as the absence of antibiotics to deal with infections such as mastitis which can occur in dry periods. The milk is a great ally in a healthy and varied diet for our body and as for many foods there is milk and milk.

Milk: the parameters for searching and ranking the best

In business there are one wide variety of milk, some can be contaminated with unwanted micro particles that end up in the milk due to pesticides and drugs used on farms. The research entrusted to the Federico II University of Naples and that of Valencia focused on 21 present both in large-scale distribution (GDO) and in discount stores.

The analysis carried out revealed the parameters dhygiene, safety, the presence of antibiotics and of quality. The results demonstrated the absence of antibiotics and the absence of mycotoxins and bacterial charges in the brands analysed. While as far as nutritional values ​​are concerned, the lack of some substances such as peroxidase and essential amino acids present in proteins is highlighted. The richer the milk in these substances, the better its quality.

Milk: the ranking of the best brands to buy at the supermarket

Particularly the type of milk taken as a sample is fresh, long-life and lactose-free. Organic farms were excluded from the research. As reported by the magazine il Salvagente, the ranking is dominated by Arborea whole milk, which is distinguished from the others by having a rather high quality and a unique taste, which makes it perfect even for the little ones.

In second place is the brand Mila lactose free, brand produced only in South Tyrol, and ranks third Candia Gran latte produced in highly selected restaurants. A step below the podium is Parmalat Bontà semi-skimmed, produced with 100% Italian milk and immediately after Granarolo whole UHT milk. There are in the list: Parmalat Zymil high digestibility low-fat UHT long-life and lactose-free, and therefore also perfect for intolerant people. They follow Selex high quality fresh, Sterilgalda semi-skimmed milk e Todis Colle Maggio fresh milk. Finally, all the brands mentioned produce and distribute milk without ingredients that are potentially harmful to health.

