CDMX.- On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 20, the world-renowned guitarist and singer Leonard Albert Kravitz, better known in the artistic world as Lenny Kravitz arrived in Mexico City and unleashed a wave of memes in social networks.

A) Yes The also American producer reported it on his verified Twitter account “@LennyKravitz”, where he published a photograph on the streets of CDMX along with the short phrase: “1:52pm. Mexico City”.

In the photo he is seen with the look that characterizes him: long dreadlocks, a black sleeveless shirt with a white print, black pants and on his feet he wears what appear to be brown boots. It is unknown exactly what he was doing in the streets of the capital, but next to him you can see a taco stand and a clothing stand.

The issue was of such relevance that even the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, used her Twitter to send a brief message to the musician 57 years old who sings “Fly Away”.

“Welcome, Lenny Kravitz, to Mexico City. #LaCiudadQueLo HaceTodo”, posted the politics of morenista extraction.

Just in October 2021, the interpreter of “Again” was in Mexico, particularly in Chihuahua, where, just like on this occasion, he blew up social networks by publishing an unexpected photograph that gave rise to speculation and generated a rain of memes the same as that of this April 20, 2022.

In the images that are around social networks, and that you can see below, Lenny Kravitz is seen standing in different areas of CDMX, editions, some of great quality and others not so much, made by Internet users who did not resist the trend.

Here are the best memes of the popular artist born on May 26, 1964 in Manhattan, New York, United States:

Photo: Twitter @jvillicana

Photo: Twitter @RicaCostaMezcal

Photo: Twitter @INBM_oficial

Photo: Twitter @pabsvelazquez

Photo: Twitter @superlandero

Photo: Twitter @INBM_oficial