Uncovered legs in the summer are a must have. We spent the whole winter in long pants and heavy socks. And the time has come to get rid of a few too many garments, to let the skin breathe and maybe show our tan. How to have smooth legs and fight winning the battle against unwanted hair once and for all? Simple, just use the best laser epilators In circulation.

To choose from the best laser epilators on offer on Amazon there are many considerations that we must make. They must be safe and certified for more sensitive skin and they must be effective for the color of our skin and our eli, because not all guarantee the same results. And then the more accessories they have, the better, so you can eliminate unwanted hair all over the body with a single beauty tool.

Philips Lumea Prestige

Amazon photo

The Philips laser epilator it is ideal for those looking for a product that can make the legs smoother in a short time. The high-performance lamp ensures more than 250,000 light pulses, while the Smart Skin sensor is designed to make epilation more enjoyable.

The package contains three inside ergonomic accessories for as many areas of the body: one for the face, one for the body and one for the bikini area. The application time, of course, it’s different for each part of the body: two and a half minutes for the armpits, two minutes for the bikini line, one and a half minutes for the face, eight and a half minutes for the lower legs.

Beurer VelvetSkin Pro Pulsed Light Epilator

Amazon photo

And here is the Beurer IPL VelvetSkin pro cordless pulsed light epilator, a professional appliance for long-lasting hair removal. 300 thousand light pulses and continuous flash for a technology also used by dermatologists, which guarantees up to 50% less hair after 3-4 treatments.

The device has six power levels for face, arms, legs, armpits, groin, chest, back and abdomen. It contains an integrated UV filter and the 2 in 1 sensor for contact and skin type ensures maximum safety.

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5

Amazon photo

The pulsed light epilator Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 guarantees optimal results that are immediately visible. Among the best laser epilators, it is a safe, fast and efficient system, with visible hair reduction for up to six months. Technology a pulsed light is clinically and dermatologically accredited by leading international skin health organizations.

The SensoAdapt sensor with UV protection it suits every skin tone and takes 5 minutes to treat the legs at the lowest power level. The package contains the epilator, a precision head, a Venus razor case.

Nivlan pulsed light laser epilator

Amazon photo

The Nivlan epilator is a laser pulsed light model with IPL technology, developed by dermatologists that works with pulses of light that painlessly and permanently interrupt the hair growth cycle. Hair removal is permanent smooth skin lasts a long time.

The epilator has 5 different energy levels to suit all skin types and different areas of the body.

Philips Lumea Advanced

Amazon photo

The model of Philips Lumea Advanced laser epilator takes advantage of the advanced IPL technology, developed in collaboration with dermatologists, to immediately obtain smooth and soft skin. The lamp is high performance, ensuring more than 250,000 light pulses.

The smart accessories they adapt to every type of skin and every area of ​​the body that you want to depilate. The package contains everything you need for effective epilation on blonde, brown and black hair (not red, light blonde and gray).

iBesi Pulsed Light Epilator

Amazon photo

This pulsed light epilator perfect for him and her, it allows you to lose body hair by suppressing its regeneration, for a long-lasting and permanent shave. It can also be used as facial device and even helps improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, brighten skin tone making it smooth and youthful.

The IPL optical epilator is equipped with manual irradiation and continuous irradiation modes. The irradiation level can be adjusted according to the type of skin and hair and can be applied to the face, armpits, back, hands, arms, feet, groin and all over the body.

Turata IPL Pulsed Light Epilator

Amazon photo

The Turata pulsed light epilator guarantees excellent results with innovative technology. There IPL technology (Intense Pulsed Light) is based on the light used in professional beauty salons and is clinically tested by professional dermatologists, but optimized for a home treatment. The light hits the skin and is absorbed by the hair roots: the darker they are, the better the absorption.

The latest technology of cold compression hair removal to relieve the discomfort caused by high temperatures and dry skin, it is useful for a more pleasant treatment, which can affect different areas of the body.

BoSidin IPL device for pulsed light hair removal

Amazon photo

The pulsed light device painless is perfect for those who fight against unwanted hair every day. BoSidin Helps say goodbye to facial and body hair, with a home hair removal system that removes hair in 3 weeks and improves skin health and beauty.

Thanks to pulse intensive technology (IPL), frequently used in cosmetic centers, guarantees excellent results as in a salon, but also takes care of the body naturally and effectively.

Moocii pulsed light epilator

Amazon photo

This pulsed light epilator is among the best laser epilators because at an affordable price it allows excellent results. Moocii IPL Pulsed Light Epilator it works by heating the hair follicle and striking with light energy at the root, absorbing melanin and inhibiting hair growth.

A long-lasting solution that guarantees hair reduction of up to 80% in about 8 weeks of treatment, for longer-lasting smooth skin. With 9 energy levels it is tolerated by all skin types, for a simple and painless epilation that takes care of the skin.

Sheon pulsed light epilator with LCD screen

Amazon photo

Here is the model of pulsed light epilator with Sheon LCD screen, a painless tool for getting results from beauty salon. Easy to use, it is equipped with goggles to protect the eyes and other accessories to make the epilation perfect, to have smooth legs for longer.

There IPL technology uses the icy cold sensation to refresh the skin and have a calming effect in every area of ​​the body. The epilator is rechargeable, not battery powered. It is prohibited for use by pregnant women, children and people with skin allergies.

And you, which laser epilator have you decided to rely on for a carefree summer?