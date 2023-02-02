Best Italian wines under 15 euros: Gambero Rosso’s Berebene 2023 ranking

Even this year Red shrimp published his guide Drink well 2023in which he describes in detail the best wines for value for money from North to South. Specifically, the best wines under 15 eurosdemonstrating that you don’t need to spend a lot to enjoy the palate.

Compared to the past year’s guide Drink well 2023 sees the maximum threshold increase from 13 to 15 euros, considering the increases that characterize the last period. In the new edition there are 811 labels divided between the best nationwide for value for money:

Frappato ’21 by Biscaris for red wine

Riviera Ligure di Ponente Pigato Ma René ’21 by BioVio for the white wine

Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo ’21 by Cingilia for the rosé

Brut | Dryas for the bubbles

Moscato d’Asti Canelli Collection 56 ’21 by Vallebelbo for dessert

The labels are then also classified by regional value for money. The best within 5 euros and instead RGC Groppello ’20 by Saottin. On the next page find the ranking of the best Italian wines under 15 euros for each Region.

