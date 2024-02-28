The best hospitals in the world? To find the first Italian healthcare facility you need to scroll down the ranking to 35th place. This is where the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital of Rome is positioned, the first tricolor flag in the 2024 ranking of the best hospitals in the world, drawn up by the magazine 'Newsweek' (annually starting from 2019), with the collaboration of 'Statista' (reality who deals with statistics). Second Italian presence is the Niguarda Metropolitan Hospital in Milan, in 52nd place. This year, we read in the introduction to the ranking, the list includes data on 2,400 hospitals in 30 countries, including Italy. The data is organized by country, but a ranking of the top 250 hospitals is published, a list from which a 'top 10' is highlighted which stands out in particular “for the intriguing use of artificial intelligence to advance medical discoveries”, explain the promoters.

The ranking

The beautiful country remains outside this restricted Olympus of top healthcare facilities, which sees the US Mayo Clinic in Rochester in number 1 place. The podium is all from overseas: Cleveland Clinic (USA) second, Toronto General – University Health Network third, followed by: Johns Hopkins Hospital (USA), Massachusetts General Hospital (USA). The first European organization found in sixth place is the German Charité – Universitätsmedizin of Berlin. Behind him: Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Stockholm, Sweden); AP-HP – Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris, France); Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel); closing the top 10 is the Universitätsspital Zürich (Zurich, Switzerland).

Narrowing the focus on Italy, third nationally and 57th in the world is the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital – San Donato Group (Milan), fourth (and 65th in the world) is the Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano, on the outskirts of Milan ; fifth (66th in the world) is the Policlinico Sant'Orsola Malpighi in Bologna.

In the world ranking, to meet other Italian structures after these 5, it is necessary to exceed 100: in 103rd place globally there is a Venetian reality, the integrated university hospital of Verona (sixth Italian), in 117th and 118th places respectively are the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia (seventh hospital in Italy), and Hospital of Padua (eighth in Italy). Then there is the ninth Italian reality, 135th in the world ranking, that is, the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. And the tenth is the Molinette hospital – Aou Città della Salute e della Scienza of Turin (165th in the world).

Finally, the top 150 of the best hospitals in the world includes at number 187 the Careggi University Hospital of Florence (11th Italian); in place 202 the Spedali Civili of Brescia (12th in Italy); at 211 the Sant'Andrea University Hospital in Rome (13th in Italy); at 215 the Irccs Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova of Reggio Emilia (14th Italian). Finally, it should be noted that the top 10 Italian healthcare facilities that appear in the ranking are – apart from the Gemelli in Rome – all located in the North (half in Lombardy).

“There are not many decisions more important than choosing the right hospital,” writes Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek in her preface to the top list. The text also explains how the ranking is drawn up: each hospital's score is based on an online survey conducted among over 85 thousand medical experts and public data from post-hospitalization surveys on general patient satisfaction. The score also considers parameters such as hygiene, the doctor-patient relationship, as well as a survey by Statista on hospitals' use of Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), which are standardized questionnaires completed by patients to evaluate their experience and results.

“With so much at stake for people and institutions,” Cooper concludes, “reliable data is critical. The Newsweek-Statista rankings provide crucial information for patients, families and healthcare leaders seeking profiles of an industry that will generate 4.24 trillion dollars worldwide in 2024.”