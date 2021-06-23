Newsweek also this year has drawn up the ranking of the best hospitals in the world, its classic top 200: in Italy there are 11 in the ranking, but only from 4 regions.

The ranking – reworked by us at iCrewPlay Tech for you – has been compiled taking into account the recommendations of experts such as doctors, managers, primary care and nurses, hospital patient survey results and medical KPIs.

The Italian hospitals examined in total were 108 and their ranking can be consulted from here.

Best hospitals in the world: which are the 11 Italians and where are they?

The ranking drawn up by Newsweek sees:

at global position 45 et al first place in Italy the A. Gemelli University Hospital in Rome

the A. Gemelli University Hospital in Rome in the 52nd global position and in the second position in the Bel Paese the Policlinico Sant’Orsola-Malpighi of Bologna

in 72 place in the world and again on the podium with bronze in Italy the Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda in Milan

in 79 place in the world and just off the Italian podium the Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano

San Raffaele Hospital – San Donato Group in Milan ranked 88 in the world and 5th in Italy

in 93rd place on Earth and 6th in Italy the IRCCS Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova of Reggio nell’Emilia

in 98th place in the world e last Italian in the top 100, in 7th place in the Bel Paese we find the Hospital of Padua

In the positions between 101 and 200 there are also: