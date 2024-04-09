Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 10:28



Hand blenders are one of the most versatile and useful kitchen utensils you can have at home. Not only because with them You can prepare homemade mayonnaise or make a healthy fruit smoothie for the little ones at home, but they are also useful for chop other ingredients such as meat, nuts or even ice.

You can mix and grind all these foods quickly, easily and, above all, cleanly in a matter of seconds. With a good hand mixer you will save space and you will not have to worry about loading the dishwasher to the top.

The mixers on the market already They include a whole series of accessories so you can prepare different dishes just exchanging some parts. So you can forget about having several devices and get everything in one.

With this in mind, there are a couple of important details to know so you can ensure you are purchasing the right hand blender.

The main one of them is that is comfortable and manageable so that you can use it easily every time you need it, that it has several speeds and that it adds various accessories so that no dish can resist you.

What power should a hand mixer have?



A good hand mixer should have a power between 750W and 1100W to prepare food well. Obviously, this must be according to the different speeds offered by the model. Don't forget that each ingredient needs power and speed to be perfect, which is why it is important to have a powerful mixer, but without going overboard.

What is the best brand of hand mixers?



Talking about the best brand without having had the opportunity to evaluate them all would be quite unfair. However, I have a close relationship with household appliances due to my father's family business where, for more than 40 years, hand blenders from brands such as Braun, Moulinex or Taurus, among others, have been sold every day.

I won't say that I have a favorite, nor do I consider that there are better brands than others, but yes models that have mostly positive ratings or a quality-price ratio that makes them stand out.

Specifically, today I want to show you the model Moulinex Quickchef DD655, one of the best-selling and most valued hand blenders on the market.

Moulinex Quickchef DD655: the best hand mixer on the market







This Moulinex brand hand blender includes: accessory for the whisk, the chopper, the measuring cup and the instruction manual, as well as the blender itself. With all these accessories you have everything you need to prepare any dish.

Furthermore, as you can imagine, It has plenty of power: 1000W. With this power you can chop and crush all the food you need, and even ice without problems. Dispose of 4 blades and up to 10 speeds which, thanks to its gradual wheel-shaped selector, you can vary comfortably without having to interrupt whatever you are preparing.





The blender glass is quite large, specifically it has a capacity of 800ml and perfectly marks the measurement so that you can use it both to blend and as a measure to use to prepare any dish; especially for baking recipes.

The chopper includes an anti-splash lid and it has a capacity of 500ml so you can blend without problems what you need for each of your dishes.

Finally, it weighs just over 1 and a half kilos, and has a removable foot so you can store it wherever you want, taking up minimal space. In fact, its ergonomic shape and light weight give it perfect handling so that little by little, if you are not yet very used to using this type of appliance, you will get the hang of it.





As this Amazon user comments: «It is a mixer that has good quality materials and works quite well. Moulinex is a recognized brand and makes us feel at ease at home due to its guarantee and efficiency.” This model offers everything you need so that we don't forget those old recipes that you want to prepare at home. Its price is €47.75 thanks to a 27% discount.

You can also get it at PcComponentes for €49.90. A fairly reasonable price for a hand mixer that offers everything you need to cook at home and use it daily for many years.