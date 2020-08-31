Attendance at Russian cinemas is recovering very slowly after quarantine. Last weekend, according to the UAIS, 438 thousand tickets were sold. This is 129 thousand more than a week earlier, but much less than a year ago, on the last weekend of August 2019. Then the figure was 1.3 million, and already in the first weekend of September it jumped to 2.7 million. The leader of this weekend was “Goalkeeper of the Galaxy”, a colorful and very expensive fantastic blockbuster by Janik Fayziev. It stars Evgeny Mironov, Yan Tsapnik, Elena Yakovleva and Mikhail Efremov.

Efremov resisted

It is known that Fayziev was persistently hinted that he should cut Efremov out of the picture, but the director refused. The artist has the advantageous role of an unlucky policeman who chases the main character, but always gets into a mess. The film itself is staged in the genre of post-apocalypse, where crazy sports are organized over the earth torn by cataclysms for the needs of an impoverished public. The main character from the “bottom” becomes the champion, and then also saves the world.

To recoup production costs alone (almost 800 million rubles), the picture would need to collect almost 2 billion rubles, and together with the advertising budget, this amount usually doubles. The Goalkeeper earned $ 36.6 million on its opening weekend, the highest gross weekend over the entire post-quarantine period, but there is no talk of a payback or full refund to the Film Foundation. The release turned from a commercial to a symbolic one: they did not postpone it, but released it on the eve of the school year in order to return the family audience to cinemas.

Shot from the movie “Goalkeeper” Photo: Our Kino

– “Goalkeeper of the Galaxy” collected the amount that many films this August have accumulated for weeks , – said Olga Zinyakova, president of the KARO cinema chain, in an interview with Izvestia. – However, this is not the limit: after returning from the holidays, the family audience “Goalkeeper” can increase the cash register. Only on September 10, the main family movie of the month, Mulan, will burst into cinemas, and it can complicate the collection process for Goalkeeper, even with good word of mouth. But this picture has every chance to get the box office over the long haul.

Greenladia, Busan, then everywhere

The Greenland weekend silver medalist, a Hollywood disaster movie starring Gerard Butler, is doing well. Last weekend, the picture earned 30.8 million, and this one – 29.9 million, that is, it remained practically at the same level, although usually by the second week the box office drops two or three times. The sessions at Greenlandia were two times less than at the Goalkeeper, and the fees were comparable and the attendance was higher – 14 people versus 10 per session. This release has everything that the viewer so lacked far from cinemas, explains Olga Zinyakova. Namely – action, dense events on the screen and close-ups of the idol of millions, Gerard Butler.

Third place went to the Korean horror film Train to Busan 2: The Peninsula. He collected 7.9 million rubles, but his attendance is approximately the same as that of the “Goalkeeper of the Galaxy”. This means that the story in the zombie apocalypse turned out to be attractive enough for people to keep going to it. Of course, the fees are incomparable with the ideal for a horror-blockbuster, which is “Peninsula” with its gigantic decorations, crazy races and hordes of living dead. For example, two parts of the horror “It” brought the domestic market more than two billion rubles. However, for a niche South Korean film, this is an excellent result – with the advent of films of this quality, the viewer is more and more attracted to a wide variety of film products.

Shot from the movie “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula” Photo: PROvzglyad

In fourth place is the spy thriller “Agent Eve” with Jessica Chastain – 5.2 million rubles. And the biographical drama “Tesla” with Ethan unexpectedly burst into fifth position – 3.8 million. The fact is that both domestic and Western media took the picture rather coolly, noting only the actor’s play. But another weekend release, “Bill and Ted”, can boast not only high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but also a large wave of publications in the most prestigious film publications, and indeed it is a cult franchise of 1980-1990. But in Russia, the picture went poorly, it was only in seventh place with 3.7 million rubles, although it had one and a half times more sessions than Tesla.

“The wide Russian audience is rarely guided by the Rotten Tomatoes rating in matters of preference,” noted Olga Zinyakova. – The paintings debuted in Russia at about the same level. The problematic point of “Bill and Ted” was that it is a sequel to American youth history, which is not so popular in our country. A significant part of Bill & Ted’s audience was guided by Keanu Reeves’ participation in the project, this is the main strength of the release.

Strong “Argument”

Next weekend should be a breakthrough – two long-awaited Hollywood blockbusters are released at once. This is Christopher’s fantastic intellectual action-puzzle “Argument” and the repeatedly postponed action based on the New Mutants comics, which many were also looking forward to.

Shot from the film “ Argument “ Photo: Karo-Premier

The first weekend of autumn will set many accents in the situation of restarting cinemas, the expert believes. Loud premieres were very much anticipated in Russia, so there is hope for a multiple influx of viewers. Probably, “Argument” will compete with “Mulan” for the title of the highest grossing release in September. “New Mutants” should be highly appreciated by young people, but the age limit of 16+ cuts off part of the film’s target audience. But there is also a minor note even with bright September releases – most regions, including St. Petersburg, remain closed for film screenings.

“This is a catastrophe that even the most high-quality films cannot cover,” notes Olga Zinyakova.