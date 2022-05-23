Nnational team captain Manuel Neuer will continue his career in goal at FC Bayern until at least the summer of 2024. The 36-year-old prematurely extended his contract in Munich, which ran until the summer of 2023, by another year this Monday. At the end of the new contract on June 30, 2024, Neuer would be 38 years old. Most recently, Thomas Müller extended until the summer of 2024.

“Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world and has been setting international standards for years. It is an enormous achievement to be able to call up world class so consistently over such a long period of time. We are very happy to have extended his contract. Manuel is one of the defining figures in the history of FC Bayern,” said CEO Oliver Kahn.

Neuer: “I want to be a decisive factor”

This means that the 2014 world champion will be in the Munich goal at least until the home European Championship in 2024. The exceptional goalkeeper switched from FC Schalke 04 to Munich in the summer of 2011, with whom he has won the German championship every year since 2013. Neuer’s biggest goal with the club is winning the Champions League for the third time after 2013 and 2020.

“I’m very happy that my path at FC Bayern is continuing. We’ll have a very good team again, with whom we can play for all titles. As a goalkeeper, captain and leading player, I want to be a support and a decisive factor in our big goals,” said Neuer. “We want to extend our championship record and attack at the top in the DFB Cup and the Champions League.”

Neuer’s contract extension also influences Alexander Nübel’s further calculations. He moved from FC Schalke 04 to FC Bayern on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 to succeed Neuer. The 25-year-old is on loan at AS Monaco until June 30, 2023 inclusive, his contract in Munich is dated until June 30, 2025 inclusive. Nübel will not want to line up as a substitute goalkeeper behind Neuer.







“We are very happy that Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with us until 2024. Manuel has been with FC Bayern since 2011, he’s our captain, he’s been the best goalkeeper in the world for so many years and of course one of our key players,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.