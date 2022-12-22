The Christmas is fast approaching and you may not be ready with gifts from all your loved ones. So it is likely that you are looking for what each member of your family will like the most as a gift. And if you have a gamer among your family who you don’t know what to give, we are here to help you.

Source: CBS

Since we know that sometimes we are not an easy public to please, we share some gifts that cannot fail. From advice on games and even on some consoles. In addition, we still share them in time for you to go look for them in the squares or to order them online

Any game of the year nominee could make a great Christmas present

Taking advantage of the fact that we are already at the end of the year, it is easy to find which were the most awarded games of 2022. Especially since they were recently The Game Awards, where one of the most coveted awards is ‘game of the year’.

Browsing the internet you can easily find the nominees. But here we leave you the list along with the platforms where you can find them:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

Elden Ring (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

God of War Ragnarok (PS4 and PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 and PS5)

Stray (PS4, PS5 and PC)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Source: The Game Awards

Making the decision of which one to give him will depend on your knowledge of what console he has and the genres he likes the most. Most of them can be found in physical format, with the exception of stray. Since it is a digital game that you must download from the PlayStation stores or Steam.

Of course there are many more excellent games that have arrived this year and have been awarded in different ways. if you give click here we will take you to an even more extensive list with the best of 2022 in different categories. So you will have a lot to choose from as a Christmas gift.

You can help make the leap to the next generation of consoles

If you want to look more generous, then you can choose to give a new generation console this Christmas. In this aspect you will also have four options, since there are the Xbox Series X and the Series S. While in PS5 there is the variant with a disc reader and the completely digital one.

The Xbox Series S and digital PS5 are the cheapest options. Both have the power to reproduce the games in a very good visual quality. But you can only play digital games on them. That is to say that they cannot reproduce the physical games of the last generation.

On the other hand we have Xbox Series X and PS5 with a disc reader. In addition to being able to enjoy their Xbox One and PS4 titles, they can take advantage of their technological advances. Since the visual quality of some of its new titles is really impressive. Not to mention, there are some exclusives on the way that you shouldn’t pass up.

Finally we go with the ‘extras’. With Xbox systems there is the ability to purchase Xbox Game Pass for even more games. While PS5 systems come with DualSense control, which has haptic feedback. That is to say that through its control you can feel different things for a greater immersion. So anyone could make a great Christmas present.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus would brighten Christmas for anyone

Maybe whoever you want to give a Christmas present already has their console. But you can still gift him a subscription to Xbox Game Pass or the extra level of PS Plus. With both they will have access to a large number of games in exchange for a monthly fee.

Source: Xbox

The monthly payment for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also includes EA Play, is 230 Mexican pesos. While PS Plus Extra costs $66.99 per year (about 1,312 Mexican pesos). It will already be a matter of the console that has who will be the recipient of your Christmas spirit and how much you love them.

Some comfort to enhance your gaming sessions

Finally we recommend some things that are not necessarily games, but can be enjoyable. For example, a gamer chair so that your Christmas gift also provides comfort during long gaming sessions. There are also some ergonomic keyboards in case you are gaming on PC, the ones that lessen the strain on your hands.

For a little more immersion, there’s a good range of gaming headphones. Brands like Razer and Sony have very good options with excellent audio quality. These are particularly appealing to those who enjoy online gaming with their friends.

Source: Razer

Controls from any console are also a good idea. Sespecially because lately there are many drift problems on all consoles. Plus it could send the message that you want to share the recipient’s favorite hobby.

These are just a few options that we came up with for you to give a great Christmas gift to a gamer. Of course, you will have to take into account some factors, such as their company and favorite genre. But we hope that at least our advice will make it easier to find the ideal gift.

