Three Kings Day is just a few hours away. If you were good, like any good child, chances are your Christmas tree will still be the favorite place to find some of the best gifts this season. If you still don't know what to ask the Kings, don't worry, We share a list with the best gifts that someone can receive on the 6th of December. January.

Asus ROG Ally – Available at $14,399 pesos.

Portable Windows consoles have become a very popular gift, and the Asus ROG Ally is a great piece of hardwareespecially for all those who want to take their Game Pass library everywhere.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition – Available at $6.99 pesos.

If you don't have a Nintendo Switch yet, This is the model you should choose. Not only will you have one of the most popular consoles of the moment at your disposal, but you can also show off your passion for The Legend of Zelda.

PlayStation 5 Slim – Available at $10,490 pesos.

This version of the PlayStation 5 is not only cheaper, but also compact. In this way, you will be able to enjoy one of the most popular consoles of the moment, and not worry so much about the space it will take up in your house.

Xbox All Access Series X console with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate – Available at $18,494 pesos.

This is the definitive version of the Xbox experience. Not only do you have the next generation console at your disposal, but Two years of Game Pass are also included, which, being the Ultimate version, you can also enjoy on PC.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Available at $909 pesos.

This game is pure fun. Mario's latest adventure is something that all video game fans should try in their lives. All those who receive this game on Three Kings Day will be more than happy.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Collectible Construction Kit – Available at $1,448 pesos.

All Star Wars and LEGO fans can join in and enjoy this special set. With more than 800 pieces, it is more than certain that your Three Kings Day will be one full of joy.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet construction kit – Available for $1,500 pesos.

For all Marvel fans, This is the construction set you should have in your home.. While it won't destroy half of the world's population, it will make your house look spectacular.

Album for Pokemon Cards, Folder for Collectible Cards – Available at $279 pesos.

Pokémon cards are very popular, but if you don't have a place to store your huge collection, This themed album is everything you need to show off your first edition Charizard.

Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Figure – Available at $393 pesos.

The Mandalorian It is one of the best series on Disney+, and All Star Wars fans can show off their love for the character of Din Djarin through this incredible collectible figure.

Dragon Ball Super – Super Saiyan Blue Vegito – Available at $270 pesos.

the anime of Dragon Ball Super It may not be on the air, but the fans' passion for the work of Akira Toriyama and Tokotaro is not forgotten, and There is no better way to remember one of the best moments in anime than with a spectacular figure.

Via: Amazon