With the last month of the year just a few days away, and with The Game Awards underway to take place next week, many are wondering what the best game of 2023 has been. While each person has their own answer, Metacritic has taken it upon itself to publish its annual list of the 10 Best Rated Titles of the year, and The first place is disputed between two fantastic experiences.

According to Metacritic, The first place on this list is a tie between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3both with a rating of 96. Following these two, we find multiple games that received a 94. The lowest rating in this Top 10 is 92, and it corresponds to Street Fighter 6. See the complete list below:

–The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: 96

–Baldur’s Gate III: 96

–The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Xbox Series X|S, PS5: 94

–Metroid Prime Remastered: 94

–Alan Wake 2:94

–Resident Evil 4: 93

–Tetris Effect Connected: 93

–Super Mario Bros. Wonder: 92

–Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed DLC: 92

–Street Fighter 6: 92

From this list, the next gen version of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Metroid Prime Remastered and Tetris Effect Connectedwhich are not new, but rather they are remasterings, re-releases and updated versionswhile Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed It is a DLC, so its inclusion in this Top 10 is questionable. The same could be said for Resident Evil 4, but this remake changes enough to offer the player something completely new.

Likewise, four of these experiences are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, while the rest are cross-platform titles. Along with this, the fact stands out that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which is nominated for Best Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, is not present here, as it only has a rating of 90 on Metacritic.

As usual, This list is made up of just numbers, and each person has their own GOTY. On related topics, you can find out all the nominees for The Game Awards 2023 here. Likewise, the World Premiere disappears from The Game Awards.

Editor’s Note:

At the end of the day, everyone has their own game of the year. Although there are cases like 2023, where everyone agrees that Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate 3 They are the best games we have seen in the last 12 months, there are also cases where there are endless options that are very worthwhile.

Via: Metacritic