Best friends: Filippo’s illness, what the protagonist boy had (true story)

What is the disease that struck Filippo, the boy who is the protagonist of the true story told by the film Friends for the Skin? We tell you right away: Filippo Laganà had Wilson’s disease when he was very young, and he told everything on TV together with his father, Rodolfo Laganà. The boy was in New York when he suddenly felt his belly swell and his face turn yellow. Then the hasty return to Italy.

“I was in New York and I felt bad – he told Today is another day -. We immediately knew it was something wrong. We managed to get back to Italy, I was with my mum and they took me to the hospital and there they gave me an immediate diagnosis and I underwent a liver transplant. My liver had turned to stone, the organs had gone to mush and the only alternative was to have a transplant. It wasn’t exactly a walk, but I wasn’t scared. I’ve never been afraid. After that, I was scared. Three, four months ago I realized what I’ve overcome. My grandfather, who was a famous surgeon, saved the life of the mother of the doctor who gave me a liver transplant.”

We have seen Filippo Laganà’s illness told in Amici per la pelle, but how many episodes are planned for the film on Rai 1? Being a film, only one and only “episode” will be broadcast. When? Tonight, Sunday, April 9, 2023. The whole story will be told in 81 minutes (excluding commercial breaks).