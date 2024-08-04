As time goes by, the resources to stop free kicks grow: not jumping over the barrier, doing it but with a man lying on the grass and more… But there are footballers who, no matter how clever you are, it is impossible to counter their quality.
We review the six best free kick takers today. Look…
His time at Valencia allowed us to see the quality of his right foot. Without much effort, he would hug the ball from below and place it – without further explanation – in the back of the net. According to TransferMarkt, he has 11 goals in FT. And to think that, in his early days, they didn’t let him take free kicks…
Fernandes synthesizes both the precision as the power in the free kicks he has to take. Although he does not have a high conversion rate, he always creates danger with his shots towards the opponent’s goal. He is a key weapon for Manchester United when it comes to looking for matches.
He showed off his fantastic striking ability at Racing Club, and he currently does so with the Paraguayan national team and Inter Miami, alongside a certain Leo Messi.
The footballer of West Ham England’s was voted the best free-kick taker in the world by a certain… Pep Guardiola! “It’s a technique that I have naturally.When I first started taking free kicks I watched a lot of players from around the world using different techniques and ended up doing it my way.When I hit the ball I make a little jump to make the ball go down after passing the barrier.“Giving that downward spin is a huge part of why I draw so many fouls,” he said.
His personal touch, his position before taking the shot with his legs open and that dizzying effect in which the ball, without hardly turning on its axis, suddenly comes down and is a headache for goalkeepers. The CR7 seal.
Free kicks have always been his Achilles heel for the Rosario native. But, far from escaping him, he decided to take the ball and practice again and again at the end of training sessions, and – not a minor detail – to collect advice. Diego Armando Maradona recommended that he let go of his foot even more. And boy did it work… La Pulga has scored more than 60 goals by dodging the barrier. Specialist.
