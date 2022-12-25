Christmas is a season where there are a lot of expenses, and in view of that, it doesn’t hurt to save a little with some free games. These are ideal to take advantage of that console or PC that our loved ones gave us.

However, if we search for titles of this type in Google, many will surely appear, but… are they really worth it? Perhaps it is best to choose those that are already consolidated.

These proposals are those that have not only a lot of content but also have large communities behind them. They also receive regular updates and in some cases even have crossplay or crossplay.

That is, it can be played with owners of other platforms; that’s why there’s always someone to play with at any time. That’s ideal for a ‘marathon’ lasting several hours.

It should be noted that the term ‘free’ of the best games to enjoy at Christmas is applied to those that are Free-to-Play or F2P.

This means that they do not have any cost but if the player wants extra content, they must pay a certain amount. It is what is known as microtransactions.

However, sometimes it is not so necessary to invest money to have fun. Sometimes just being very good at playing is enough.

What are the best free games to take advantage of at Christmas?

The following list shows some of the best free games that you can take advantage of to launch your console or PC during Christmas:

Apex Legends

Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This Battle Royale from Respawn Entertainment and EA already has a lot of content available and a community of more than 100 million players.

It is a First Person Shooter or FPS with charismatic characters with various game modes. It is currently in its fifteenth season and has crossplay.

eFootball

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

eFootball it is now among the best free games on this list for Christmas. But it’s fair to say that it got off to a pretty rocky start.

Only through several updates this soccer simulator was not only improving but receiving leagues from all over the world. It also has the requested crossplay.

Fortnite

Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.

One of the most popular Battle Royales in the world could not be left out of this list of the best free games for Christmas.

Much of its appeal lies in the constant renewal of its gameplay and content. But also because of its wide availability, crossplay and options, which make it addictive and attractive.

Overwatch 2

Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This title retains everything good from its predecessor and is Free-to-Play. In addition to having crossplay, it includes new game modes.

Its renewal is a constant, which not only applies to new appearances and other items but also heroes. It is one of the main titles that Blizzard Entertainment has.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

This new version of Warzone It also deserved to be on this list of the best free games to enjoy at Christmas.

As expected, it retains the addictive gameplay of the military FPS of call of duty but this time applied to a Battle Royale. Those looking for a great challenge will not be disappointed.

In addition to these Free-to-Play titles we have more game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.