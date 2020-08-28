



Abdominal cramps – During acute diarrhea, there is a stomach cramp before the potty and there is pain during the potty as well. The potty is loose and has a high amount of water. Learn here how you can control this situation …

How can you control the situation? To deal with acute diarrhea, you should first pay attention to your food and drink. You have to take this kind of food, which improves your motion. When the motion starts improving, there is a need to keep an eye on your food for a long time so that your digestive system, intestines and liver can be healed…

Do not let the body lack water First of all, know that the biggest risk of diarrhea is that there may be a lack of water in your body. Because of this your health can deteriorate rapidly. To avoid this situation, you should take ORS solution. -If there is difficulty in bringing Electrol Powder (ORS) from the market, you can also make salt, sugar solution in lukewarm water at home. For this, mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of sugar and 2 pinches of salt in a glass of water. Then sip it.

Add these to food -You include ripe banana, rice, semolina toast and apple in your diet. Keep in mind that the digestive system is very weak in the condition of diarrhea, so peel the apple and use it.

Ripe banana stops loose motion Ripe bananas are helpful in preventing loose motion. It is also very beneficial for the intestines and liver. You can eat banana with black salt. This will not cause sodium deficiency in the body. It will also help to keep your BP normal.

Moong Dal Khichdi is the most effective Green peanut polenta with peels is the most beneficial food in case of diarrhea. You can cook this khichdi with a little more water to make it soft and loose. – This will help your stomach to digest this polenta. After this, you can eat this khichdi with sweet curd or desi ghee. Both of these will not allow weakness in your body. Keep in mind that sour curd can cause stomach ache. So do not eat it.

