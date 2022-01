Charli D’Amelio, just 17, was the highest-earning TikTok star last year. The American, with 133 million followers the most popular user on the platform, earned no less than 15.4 million euros according to business magazine Forbes. Her 20-year-old sister Dixie (56.7 million followers) is in second place, with a sloppy 8.8 million euros.

