Best Diamond Stuff | “I dated a man in his thirties as a teenager” – Two women tell what kind of traces the relationship of their youth left on them

A teenage girl and a clearly older man – even twenty years ago, such relationships were not frowned upon in the same way as now. Two women tell what it was like to be with an adult man when you were still almost a child yourself.
Maaret Launis
| Updated
Anna, 35 years old: “I started dating men in their twenties when I was 14”
“When I went to middle school, my parents divorced and I moved in with my father. During the contentious divorce, my relationship with my mother cooled. The life situation was confusing for a 14-year-old, and I missed love terribly.
#Diamond #Stuff #dated #man #thirties #teenager #women #kind #traces #relationship #youth #left
Leave a Reply