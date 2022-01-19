The keyword for 2022 is investment. After a difficult year, with a low income for Brazilians – with prices soaring – getting some extra money is a good thing; not only to contribute on a day-to-day basis, but to increase your patrimony.

And the new year starts with a lot of optimism, especially in the crypto-assets market, the great focus of the investor in recent years due to the high valuation. But before starting or re-injecting resources into the market, it is necessary to know whether this rise in cryptocurrencies will continue in the coming months.

Based on the trends, experts explain that it has everything to be the year of cryptos. An example is Bitcoin and Ethereum, which reached historic highs: according to CoinMarketCap, in 2021 the capitalization grew from 800 billion dollars to 3 trillion dollars.

But what is most striking for this year is that lesser-known digital currencies have been on the rise, and should gain more space in the market. This is because despite having grown, the most famous cryptoassets on the market have fluctuated a lot, giving space to other names.

Based on this, the question remains: which the best cryptocurrencies to invest today? Check out the “top 5 cryptos” that have everything to gain even more space in 2022:

5 Strong Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Right Now

Calls of altcoins – alternatives to Bitcoin – these, yes, should lead the top of the appreciation. Mainly linked to gaming, blockchain design and the metaverse, these cryptos have yielded huge profits to those who invested and promise even more.

Click here to invest in the best currency of 2022

Check out details about each of the assets mentioned below:

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block is definitely one of the great promises of the year 2022. It has a platform that provides a kind of “world lottery” where players use blockchain protocols. Despite not being active on the market yet, the launch is scheduled for soon, the coin is already on the radar of investors.

Taking advantage of the leap in games of chance and lottery in recent times, this project comes to be named Lucky Block. How it happens: LBLOCK tokens allow investors to buy tickets to lottery draws on a daily basis.

By carrying out the draws, the asset will make the distribution of ‘jackpots’ and prizes completely transparent. The platform – which runs on the Binance Smart Chain – chooses winners from a random number generator.

Of the total drawn from the daily lottery fund, 70% goes to the winners. 10% goes back to token holders, 10% goes to charity and another 10% goes back to LuckyBlock itself (for marketing).

THE Lucky Block’s Telegram Group it already has more than 15,000 users, who are eagerly awaiting the official launch of the coin.

These details draw the attention of those who enjoy differentiated investments with a cause. In addition, it is a very interesting crypto to invest in, as whoever owns it grants its holders a stake in the Lucky Block lottery.

Invest in Lucky Block

Polygon (MATIC)

Also a very promising cryptocurrency for 2022. It is an Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network, an scalability solution for the blockchain.

The main objective is to provide faster and more accessible transactions on Ethereum, through Layer 2 sidechains – nothing more, nothing less than blockchains running on a second layer to the main Ethereum layer. Developers can use them to bring their applications to life, offloading the mainnet.

According to the Coinbase portal, users can deposit Ethereum tokens into a Polygon contract, interact with them, and then withdraw the tokens to the Ethereum main chain.

Invest in Polygon

Fantom (FTM)

Why investor interest in Fantom? Simple, being a Smart Contract platform based on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, was created to solve scalability issues common in cryptos.

But what catches the attention of the Fantom project is that it seeks to provide compatibility between all the transaction bodies in the world, to create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a very low cost.

Furthermore, it was designed to solve the blockchain trilemma, by solving problems of scalability, security and decentralization – something that is not possible, for example, for the biggest crypto in the world, Bitcoin.

Invest in Fantom

Solana (SOL)

Considered one of the biggest rivals of Ethereum in the financial market, Solana has the power to optimize the trading of decentralized finance, the DeFis, and allows the creation of decentralized applications, the DApps.

With the push of NFTs – the non-fungible tokens – the digital currency has gained momentum. Many projects have chosen to launch collectibles over the blockchain of the biggest ethereum killer (coins made to ‘take down’ Ethereum).

And speaking of Ethereum, while it has a serious scalability problem (the high demand for network usage makes usage rates high), Solana arrives to solve this problem, supporting 65 thousand transactions per minute.

The crypto asset appreciated by 8,065% in 2021, according to the “Seu Dinheiro” portal.

Invest in Solana

Avalanche (AVAX)

Basically an umbrella platform for launching decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, financial assets, transactions and other services. AVAX’s ultimate goal is to become a global asset broker, allowing anyone to bid or transact with any type of asset, in a decentralized way using smart contracts and other innovative technologies.

Unlike other blockchains such as Solana (SOL), Avalanche is layer one resolution. This means that the projects are developed within the Avalanche ecosystem itself – and not within the Ethereum blockchain, like SOL.

AVAX’s proposal is to be a blockchain with cheaper fees and that seeks to solve the trilemma of cryptocurrencies: scalability, security and decentralization.

While in most blockchains it is possible to focus on the development of only two categories, AVAX comes to solve this. The appreciation was about 2,900% in the previous year.

Invest in Avalanche

Other market bets in 2022

Currently, it is estimated that there are more than 10,000 cryptoassets available in the world financial market. So the investor can be sure that, in addition to the five mentioned above, there are other cryptocurrencies that are worth keeping an eye on.

Check out five other currencies to invest in 2022.

– Axie Infinity (AXS): gaming cryptocurrencies have been particularly popular with young people. And specialists have noticed a great opportunity in this sector, precisely because of this. Based on NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) technology, the game is linked to the cryptocurrencies Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Smooth Love Potions (SLP) and was created on the Ethereum network (blockchain) and allows earnings.

– Elrond (EGLD): another cryptocurrency that is on the appreciation list for this year. Elrond is a blockchain protocol that seeks to provide extremely fast transaction speed using “sharding”. This project describes itself as an ecosystem for the new internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance and the Internet of Things.

– Ethereum (ETH): After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the largest and best-known cryptocurrency in the world, and many experts believe it will expand and appreciate in 2022. Created to decentralize assets and be faster than Bitcoin, it is possible to “tokenize” physical assets, such as a home, a work of art. As it is a technology based on blockchain, the platform allows the exchange of information between two parties without needing a central entity, eliminating points of vulnerability in transactions.

– Algorand (SOMETHING): a self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network that supports a wide range of applications. These systems are secure, scalable and efficient, all critical properties for effective real-world applications. To confirm the transaction by ALGO, no resource-consuming cryptographic calculations are required. Thanks to this, transfers are approved in less than 5 seconds. A big plus for investors.

– Polkadot (DOT): flexibility is the surname of this crypto, created to be a “bridge” between blockchains. In other words, it is an open-source multi-chain sharing protocol that facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any type of data or asset, not just tokens, thus making a wide range of blockchains interoperable with each other. With this, it seeks to establish a fully decentralized and private network, controlled by the users themselves, simplifying the creation of new applications, institutions and services.

How to invest in cryptocurrencies

For those interested in investing in cryptos, this could be the right time to start. The first step to be taken is to choose a safe broker to apply the money, such as eToro or Binance, among others.

The second step is to do the math and determine how much you intend to invest. But the big key to digging opportunities in the market is to study each option very well before investing your money. Read about the currency, watch videos, learn about the movement of the asset and understand how it works in depth.

Another important thing that the investor should know is that cryptocurrencies are a type of variable income investment, that is, it is not possible to know or predict how much you can win or lose in the market. Therefore, understanding the subject and making the best possible analysis of the currency is very important.

Anyone can invest, whether with little or a lot of money, just seek information and help from those who understand. A tip is to set aside a percentage of your income monthly for this type of investment.