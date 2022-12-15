If you are a fan of the series and have not yet explored the productions of the coffee country, do not hesitate any longer! In this note we present the best Colombian series that have not yet gone out of style and that you can find on different streaming platforms.

Coffee with the scent of a woman – Netflix

Gaviota returns to the Casablanca Hacienda with her mother with the idea that they will soon become the owners of their own land. However, the death of the man who made them that promise will change Gaviota’s life forever.

Men of God – YouTube

This six-episode series tells several stories marked by faith, the divine, and sin. This production, which is available at Youtubehas historical figures, hitmen and even werewolves.

Pulpit – Netflix

Camila is a woman who suffers a cardiac arrest on her wedding day and her life falls apart when she needs a heart transplant to continue living.

The Queen of Flow – Netflix

After seventeen years unjustly sentenced to prison, Yeimy Montoya reaches an agreement to get her freedom so she can start a revenge against the man she loved.

Thousand Tusks – HBO Max

This horror series is the first Colombian production to be made for HBO Max and tells the story of an elite Army commando who must assassinate a criminal in the Amazon jungle. However, everything gets complicated when a being begins to kill each of the soldiers.

Ugly Betty – Prime Video

Beatriz Pinzón Solano is Betty, a not very attractive young economist who gets a job as a secretary in an important fashion company, where love will knock on her door, as well as other problems.

Since November 29, the 156-episode series can be seen through Prime Video in all Latin America.

Without breasts there is paradise – Netflix

This sequel to “Without breasts there is no paradise” stars Catalina, a beautiful young woman scarred by the murder of her sister, who had a life affected by the mafia, drugs and violence.

Love and Live – Netflix

The lives of a singer and a mechanic intersect as they fight for their dreams. Despite the challenges, they soon realize that they cannot live without each other.