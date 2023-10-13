We are in a time where physical entertainment products are becoming less and less, and that has been reflected with the early release of movies and music when they are launched on platforms dedicated to digital. Process that has been reaffirmed in the face of a new rumor, which would confirm a certain store as one of those that is already withdrawing from the business regarding items that can be touched.

It is mentioned that from 2024 This plan will begin by the famous electronics chain known as Best Buy, but the important thing here is the fact that they also handle products such as musical instruments, cell phones, televisions, cameras, and more. It is not clear if it will only be video games and movies or if it will be as such as an online store to no longer rent huge store spaces.

Something that coincides with this is that three years ago in Mexico Something curious happened, given that the chain withdrew from the market, and that may be because the costs of products were quite high for the average consumer in the country. Even during their last months they made a bargain in which video games, series, phones and more devices were destroyed by people who took them wholesale.

This is worrying to a certain extent, since if what is mentioned in the rumors is fulfilled, other stores of the style could follow the example, and since that would mean that the companies would not have anywhere to put their games, perhaps they will consider going for a digital-only side. At least there is the consolation that amazon It continues to move products without any problem and in massive quantities.

Update:

As a result of the rumors distributed on the web, the store has already issued its statement stating that they are going to carry out this strategy, but there is one detail: they are going to stop selling both online and in physical stores. It will only be DVD and Blu Ray discs, whether for series or movies. They assured that the video games are still on sale and there are no plans to withdraw from their chain.

Here is part of the statement:

This shift gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative technology to explore, discover and enjoy.

As already mentioned, the change will occur gradually starting in 2024. And they also confirm that electronic devices, cell phones, consoles, musical instruments and more, will still be available without any type of problem.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Best Buy in general has not had a great boom even in its own country of origin, so it would not be surprising if they stop selling physical products. However, this may mean that more stores no longer want to continue selling these types of accessories.