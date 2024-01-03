For just over 10 years, major physical movie rental chains have been forced to close, this is because technologies have advanced and streaming has arrived so that people do not have to leave their homes to enjoy their favorite movies. or movie premieres. Even with that, the physical media was still produced in DVD or Blu Ray for those who wanted to buy the formats directly and eliminating the rent, but recently a new step has been taken, which includes not being able to buy the copies, at least that happens with a store.

Since October 2023, it was confirmed by a Best Buy spokesperson that in the following months there will no longer be physical media available for customers to purchase, that is, that DVDs and Blu Ray will no longer be available. the sale and for obvious reasons, new titles will not reach them. This is the first step so that more companies want to imitate this behavior, since streaming services have already managed to surpass everything else and thus preservation will not exist.

Here is what this person mentioned:

Stating the obvious, the way we watch movies and television shows is very different today than it was decades ago. Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative technology for them to explore, discover and enjoy.

It should be mentioned that in response to this news, people have begun to express themselves online, commenting that there were months in which they went to the store to take a mountain of CD'S, DVD's and Blu Ray's to be able to take home and enjoy the movies or music in the most classic format. Some users have even commented that now they will have no reason to go to the store, even though they also sell technology items such as cell phones, music players, among other items.

Those who have recently visited the stores have already begun to notice that there are few pieces for sale on the shelves, and the reduction in space they occupy is most noticeable. Of course, new tapes that are coming onto the market cannot be bought, since Best Buy They want to end up with the inventory they have, even if that means putting significant discounts on them.

Via: Daily Mail

Editor's note: I hardly buy movies, but it is evident that the next step could be the disappearance of physical video games from stores, since more and more they are keys that give you permission to play and in many cases they no longer carry anything information inside. I hope that the era takes a long time to become present.