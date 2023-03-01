TripAdvisor has officially released its list of the best beaches in the world, which includes several picturesque coastlines from South America, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as a famous one featured on a hit TV show.

And there are even a handful of nude beaches you can check out on the list, like Playa de Ses Illetes in Spain, located just south of the party town of Ibiza, and Cable Beach in Australia, which was ranked third on the best beaches in general.

Number 1 in the ranking for the sixth consecutive year is Baía do Sancho, on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha, located about 320 km off the coast of Brazil.

“A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending stairs and stone steps, the majestic cliffs will take your breath away,” reads the island’s Tripadvisor description, noting that it includes six hotels, 189 B&Bs and B&Bs, plus 10 guesthouses. season rental.

Tripadvisor said the beach is “the perfect spot” for “travelers looking to extend their vacation and take advantage of remote work in 2023 by moving their office to the beach.”

According to the Tripadvisor website, the ranking was based on the quality and quantity of reviews from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

The second place to soak up the sun is the “quiet and pristine” Eagle Beach in Aruba, which offers 24 hotels, 6 B&Bs and inns, and 404 vacation rentals.

Coming in third is Cable Beach, Australia, which is described as “great for strolling, walking, swimming, rock pooling and watching the sunset”. There’s also a section of the beach where sunbathers tend to go topless — and have done so for decades, according to the Aussie ABC.

“Game of Thrones” fans will enjoy a trip to Iceland’s Reynisfjara beach, which came in at No. 4. the “Thrones” series.

Grace Bay beach in Turks and Caicos ranks fifth on the list, while Falésia beach in Portugal ranks sixth.

Radhanagar Beach in India shines at No. 7, with one person saying that travelers need to “stay for sunset for an unforgettable experience”.

Italy’s Spiaggia dei Conigli is in 8th place, with Varadero beach in Cuba close behind in 9th place.

The US manages to surf to the bottom of the top 10 with Kaanapali Beach in Hawaii.

Best Beaches in the World