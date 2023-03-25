Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Russia’s advance in the Ukraine war is faltering. The losses are piling up. Kyiv is already working on a counterattack. The news ticker.

Update from March 24, 8:55 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zalushni, the situation on the front in Bakhmut has “stabilized”. He announced this in a post on Facebook after a conversation with his British counterpart Sir Tony Radakin. The situation is still “difficult”.

Update from March 24, 5:40 p.m.: Ukrainian troops have fended off three new Russian attack attempts against the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s state border guards said, according to the Ukrinform news agency. Four Russian soldiers were killed and 10 others injured, it said.

Ukrainian military: Australian ex-soldier speaks of “best army in the world”

Update from Friday, March 24, 2:20 p.m.: Estonia says it has expelled an employee of the Russian embassy from the country. The diplomat is said to have tried to undermine “the security and constitutional order of Estonia”. “Today, March 24, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the charge d’affaires of the Russian embassy and presented a diplomatic note declaring a member of the embassy’s diplomatic staff persona non grata,” the statement read online platform European Pravda reported.

Update from Friday, March 24, 11:18 am: Russia continues to struggle with losses in the war against Ukraine. According to one expert, Kiev has assembled a powerful force. “I think the Ukrainians are probably the best army in the world right now,” Mick Ryan Ryan, retired Australian Army Major General, told the Kyiv Post. “And it’s not just likely, they are. You are the best army in the world. They have the most experience in modern warfare, they’ve proven that over the past 13 months.”

War in Ukraine: Kiev prepares counter-offensive around Bakhmut

First report from Friday, March 24th: Bakhmut – Around Bakhmut, the offensive of the Russian army has apparently come to a standstill. This is reported by numerous international media, including CNN and the news agency AFP. According to reports, the high losses that Moscow’s troops would suffer in an attempt to capture the strategically important city have increased further in recent days.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian land forces, wrote on his Telegram channel that “the Russians are losing significant forces and are running out of energy”. They want to “use this opportunity, as we have done in the past in Kiev, Kharkiv, Balaklija and Kupyansk”.

War in Ukraine: Russia suffers high losses – Kiev hopes for counter-offensive

was a few days earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the front in the east of the country. With his visit, the Ukrainian President awakened the hope of his compatriots that the areas around Donetsk that had been occupied for months could soon be reconquered.

While Russia’s army falters in front of Bakhmut, intensifies Moscow its attacks in other parts of the country. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian troops have carried out more than 200 attacks in the last 24 hours. Most of these attacks could be repelled and the attackers suffered high losses. Especially the Wagner troops of the mercenary army by Yevgeny Prigozhin, hundreds of soldiers are said to be losing every day. “We’ll knock them down. Indeed, if they continue the same momentum, there will be no more Wagner fighters before long,” said a spokesman for the Ukrainian military CNN. Russia is trying to take Bakhmut “at any cost, despite heavy losses in personnel and equipment.”

A woman soldier from the Ukrainian army on duty around the hard-fought city of Bakhmut. © LIBKOS/DPA

High losses in the Ukraine war: an overview of Russia’s losses

Soldiers: 169,170 (+1020)

(+1020) planes: 305

305 Helicopter: 290

290 Tank: 3,574 (+4)

3,574 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,921 (+23)

6,921 (+23) Artillery Systems: 2,616 (+8)

2,616 (+8) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 276 (+3)

276 (+3) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 511

511 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,464 (+12)

5,464 (+12) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,208 (+5)

2,208 (+5) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 24. The information cannot be independently verified.

This information cannot be independently verified. However, they coincide with information that comes from circles of Western observers and secret services. “The pace of Russian operations around Bakhmut seems to be slowing down,” wrote the think tank Study of War (ISW) on Wednesday. The British secret service also believes that Russia is currently “losing momentum in the attack on Bakhmut”. (dil)