For those who do not have it on the radar, Limited Run Games gave a lot of news today, given that in recent years the physical games company has had summer events to present pre-sales and games that will be released in the coming months , whether people want it digital or physical. And now, a large number of titles have been revealed, highlighting some classics of PlayStation that the most nostalgic will want on the new generation consoles.

One of the first relevant ads was Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossuswhich although it already came out in physical version at the time, it seems that it will have a re-release for current consoles, so fans of the franchises of Bethesda they will want to have it. It is also Snow Bros Wonderlanda game that was announced last year as the new installment of the arcade franchise, and will have its physical version for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft was also present with Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Editionwill go on sale on June 25 in digital formatsbut Physical pre-sales go out on July 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. And speaking of the classics, it was announced that Tomb returns after having been present in PlayStationand the 1Presales begin on July 9 on PS5 and Switchat the same time the sequel that will arrive in the future was confirmed.

Another of the returns that was had was that of Gex Trilogydeliveries that will be completely remastered for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, pre-sales for the physical version will open sometime in the fall of this year. Finally, Shantae Advance will be arriving in the 2025so those who pre-ordered the version of Game Boy Advance They will have to wait a few more months, and the console version will also be released eventually.

Via: Limited Run

Author’s note: It’s a bit disappointing that they haven’t said anything yet about the physical release of Hi-Fi Rush, so it’s possible they won’t say anything until confirmation of its release on Nintendo Switch.