If you’re looking for all the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals then you’ve come to the right place. Whether it’s PS5, Switch, Xbox or more you’ll find them all below.
The mega-retailer has just launched this year’s sales extravaganza with a return to its usual spot in the middle of the year as opposed to last year’s later event in October. We’ve found Prime Day to be a great time to snag a terrific gaming deal in the past, so let’s hope for something similar in 2021.
With the sale now underway proper, we’ll be bringing you all the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and other top tech offers below. This page will be regularly updated over the next two days so stay tuned! Plus, we’ll share any sales rival retailers run over those two days as they try to get in on the increased spending.
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
These are some of the highlights available right now but you can also pop over to browse through even more Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals right here.
PS5 Prime Day deals
As expected, there aren’t many PS5 offers this year, though you can find a few games, accessory and SSD discounts. The best are below, but even more PS5 Prime Day deals await through the jump.
Xbox Prime Day deals
It’s looking like a very quiet Prime Day for Xbox-specific offers. Some of the more exciting games and accessories that we’ve seen reduced are below, but do keep an eye on our Xbox Prime Day page for any late additions or lightning deals!
Last year’s best Amazon Prime Day deals
It was a bit of a mixed bag last year for any Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. There were very few console bundles on offer, the majority of which didn’t really see significant reductions. Instead, it was games, accessories and PC tech where the best savings were found.
As the event ran just a couple of months before PS5 and Xbox Series X / S launch there was some expectation that it could be used to sell last-gen console stock, but that didn’t exactly materialize. It seems Microsoft had already shifted the majority of its remaining Xbox One X consoles earlier on Amazon in a refurbished deal that dropped the price to £ 200. There was an Xbox One S bundle but that wasn’t very competitive when compared to the price of the Xbox One S. Meanwhile, PS4 bundles were completely absent outside of some lackluster Dualshock 4 and PS Hits pairings.
Of course, the Nintendo Switch played its part in the sale and was another sought-after item over Prime Day. The highlight was a featured flash deal of a Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure for £ 314.99. After that sold out in two hours, you could also get a Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £ 289.99 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £ 299.
In the US, things were a lot quieter, as it was mostly game deals that were available. The likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Fire Emblems Three Houses dropped to $ 40.
Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?
And it is! If you haven’t been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!
You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day – something it has done in the past.
And that covers some of the gaming deals we’ve spotted for Amazon Prime Day 2021 so far. Before you head off, do follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for the latest updates on all sorts of bargains from across the web and keep your eyes on Jelly Deals for the full array of Prime Day deals with the sale now underway.
