For the seventh consecutive year, Fiumicino airport was decreed the best European airport in the category of airports with over 40 million passengers. Ciampino was also awarded as the best airport on the continent in the category from 5 to 15 million passengers.

The “Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award” survey was conducted by the international trade association of airports around the world, Airport Council International (ACI) World, in collaboration with Amadeus, a leading company in technologies for the travel sector.

ACI World analyzed the preferences of approximately six hundred thousand passengers in over 400 airports around the world and, in addition to the “Best Airport” award, rewarded the excellence of Rome Fiumicino in all the categories considered, such as ease of travel for travellers. inside the airport, customer care and cleaning. For the first time, in fact, the Best Airport award was also awarded to the “Giovan Battista Pastine” of Ciampino, declared the best airport in Europe between 5 and 15 million passengers.

“Today is a historic day for ADR: for the first time the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports are rewarded together at an international level for the quality and services offered to passengers. It is an extraordinary result that of 'Leonardo da Vinci' as the best airport in Europe and the only large hub in the world to win in all the categories considered by Airport Service Quality 2023. And the goal also achieved by 'GB Pastine' of Ciampino, awarded for the first time as 'Best Airport' in its category, it is concrete testimony that the difference is made by our people, as well as by the method, daily commitment and immense passion that distinguish our entire airport community.” declared Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma.

“I am particularly proud to record these new important international results for our airports, in strong continuity with the growth trend of recent years which includes the prestigious recognition obtained by the GB Pastine of Ciampino. In fact, it is also through its airports, and in particular the international airport of Fiumicino, that in recent years Rome has rebuilt its international position which belongs to it and which it deserves: we can claim to be the most important gateway to our country , highly appreciated throughout the world” commented the President of ADR Vincenzo Nunziata.