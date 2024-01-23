DThe German actress Sandra Hülser has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress. As the US Film Academy announced on Tuesday, the 45-year-old was nominated for the award for her role in the film “Anatomy of a Case” by French director Justine Triet. Hülser competes in the category with Hollywood stars Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”), Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Annette Bening (“Nyad”).

