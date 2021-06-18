The official e-sports championship of Lega Serie B, a competition organized by WeArena Entertainment Spa, has reached its final stages. According to what emerged from the official press release, the Playoffs of the BeSports 201 Cup will start on Saturday 19 June and will end on Tuesday 22 June, the day we will discover the winner’s name.

The second edition of the tournament played on eFootball PES 2021 will enter the most exciting and decisive phase of the season with the Final 12, which will be articulated with playoffs (June 19), quarter finals (June 20), semifinals (June 21) and with the final on 22 June, which will consecrate players and clubs as champions, officially closing the season of virtual sports.

The final stages of the competition will see SPAL WeArena, Entella, Salerno is Cremonese already qualified for the quarter-finals by right thanks to the first position obtained in their respective groups. The rest of the picture will be completed by the verdicts of the matches scheduled for the BeSports 2021 Playoffs; Venice-Pordenone, Monza-Chievo Verona, Pescara-Reggina and Pisa-Empoli.

Those who wish to follow the competition live can watch the various matches on the Lega Serie B Facebook page or directly on Bwin TV starting from Saturday 19 June at 18:00.

But that is not all. The CEO of WeArena, Francesco Monastero, not only thanked the comminity of players and the League B for the continued support of these months, but also wished the competing teams to give their best in these final stages of the BeSports 2021 Cup. .

We hope that FINAL12 will be the icing on the cake of an event that is giving us a lot of satisfaction. As WeArena, we are really proud of the synergy relationship born with the clubs, the community of players and with LegaB, which has always supported us in the best possible way in recent months and to which a heartfelt thanks goes. We hope that fans and players will continue to put on a show full of fun and “May the best win”!

Mauro Balata, President of Lega Serie B, stated that this second edition of the e-sports tournament was even more successful than the previous one, and the intent of the Lega and WeArena is not only to support these activities, but also to bring more and more passion around the world of the BKT Series among the youngest.

Looking forward to find out who will win the BeSports Cup 2021, we remind you that the competition will start on Saturday 19th June at 6pm (Italian time). Furthermore, in view of the Final 12 there will be several new features, which will make the final stages of the tournament and the final rush towards the title even more exciting.