Besiktas reached the final of the Turkish Cup a decade later since the last they played and won, in 2011, after beating Basaksehir (3-2) in extra time, to qualify for its tenth title in history. The Ottoman cadre will have the opportunity to rEdit the title he achieved in the 2010/11 academic year, after beating Istanbul Büyükçsehir on penalties. Since then, he had not even appeared in a final. Always, throughout nine editions, he said goodbye early.

On this occasion, Basaksehir were not an obstacle for the team led by Sergen Yalçin, who, however, struggled to pass the round after relaxing after obtaining a two-goal income. The goals of Vincent Aboubakar and the Croatian Domagoj Vida in the first act were answered by Deniz Turuc and Giuliano in the second. The extension passed sentence and It was Cyle Larin, with a shot in the front of the area, who classified his team for a final that will play against the winner of Antalyaspor-Alanyaspor.