Next Friday in Marassi the first official match of the season against Reggina in the Italian Cup

Istanbul – A great goal from Sabiri illuminates the friendly match in Istanbul against Besiktas, the last of the Sampdoria pre-season. The midfielder received the ball from a tackle won by Colley on Gedson Fernandes and just beyond the halfway point he invented a parable that caught the goalkeeper Destanoglu off the posts. To the delight of the Sampdoria supporters who did not want to miss even this historic appointment, the first absolute match of Sampdoria in Turkey, and who made their voices heard throughout the match. The 1-1 draw (by the Dutch Weghorst at 20 ‘the same goal), however, provided Giampaolo with other positive indications, the team on a collective level is growing, waiting for the reinforcements that will arrive (in addition to Djuricic).

Especially at the beginning of the second half it was also a good test for the defensive phase, much urged by Besiktas, who did not want to be defeated in the match which also served as a presentation to the fans of the 2022/2023 team. Starting from 23 ‘Giampaolo began the swirl of changes, the entry of De Luca (who also had a good opportunity, but Destanoglu opposed) also moved on to 4-4-2. In the final, a new Sampdoria debut for the latest arrival, the French defender Leverbe. At the end of the friendly time, next week will be that of the Italian Cup, Friday in Marassi against Reggina (9.15 pm)

Curiously, Sampdoria played in Istanbul with the numbering of the jerseys that they will also use in the league. Confirmed on the 10th in Caputo and on the 11th in Sabiri. These are the other numbers: 1 Audero, 30 Ravaglia, 32 Tantalocchi, 3 Augello, 6 Leverbe, 12 Depaoli, 15 Colley, 21 Murillo, 24 Bereszynski, 25 Ferrari, 29 Murru, 5 Verre, 8 Rincon, 14 Vieira, 28 Yepes, 31 Malagrida, 37 Leris, 38 Damsgaard, 87 Candreva, 9 De Luca

Besiktas – Sampdoria 1-1

Besiktas: Destanoglu (st 23 ‘Bilgin); Rosier, Welinton (39 ‘Boyd st), Saiss (14’ Vardar st), Akgun; Ylmaz (st 14 ‘Uzunhan), Ucan (st 23’ Ilkhan), Gedson Fernandes (st 39 ‘Delibas); Ghezzal (st 39 ‘Uysal), Weghorst (st 23’ Tosun), Muleka (st 14 ‘Nkoudou). On the bench: Cisse. Coach: Ismael

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski (st 32 ‘Depaoli), Ferrari (st 23’ Murillo), Colley (st 32 ‘Leverbe), Augello (st 23’ Murru); Candreva (st 23 ‘De Luca), Rincon, Vieira (st 23’ Verre), Sabiri (st 32 ‘Damsgaard), Leris (st 41’ Yepes); Caputo (st 41 ‘Malagrida). On the bench: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi. Coach: Giampaolo

Referee: Bayarslan (Turkey)

Scorers: Sabiri 37 ‘pt; Weghorst 20 ‘st

Notes: Colley and Weghorst booked; corners 7 to 3 for Besiktas, 2 ‘and 5’ recovery

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS