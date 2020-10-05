Besiktas increased the offer to two million, after Atlético had rejected the previous offer for one million. Cenk Sumer, sports director of the Ottoman team, has sent the new proposal to Andrea Berta in the last hours. The Croatian player would sign a contract of two seasons and an optional one (2 + 1) with the black eagles. If in the 2021-2022 season, the player played 25 official matches, with at least 45 minutes in each of them (excluding the Turkish Cup), the contract would be automatically extended.

The Hellas Verona also pretends to Kalinic, since Croatian coach Ivan Juric wants to have his compatriot in the team. Verona offered Atlético two million for Kalinic. But, according to internal Besiktas sources, the 32-year-old striker prefers to play for the Turkish team.

Salary and bonus

Kalinic would collect € 2,750,000 net per season. If he contributes 20 total goals (both goals and assists) in the aforementioned matches, the player will be entitled to an individual bonus of 150,000 euros. If the forward plays at least 45 minutes in 25 games, not counting the Cup, in each of the seasons, he will receive another 150,000 euros net. The bonuses are valid for the first two seasons. In addition, Besiktas agrees to pay Kalinic 50,000 euros each season for family expenses such as travel, home or vehicle.