Myanmar’s military junta on Monday imposed the martial law in various cities in response to the demonstrations that for the third consecutive day flooded the streets of the country to protest against the coup d’état just a week ago.

After the country was practically paralyzed today by a general workers’ strike and massive protests, the military declared martial law in at least six localities, in which a curfew is imposed and a ban gatherings of more than five people and public speeches.

The measure, which affects several districts of Rangoon, the country’s largest city and economic center, came into effect on Monday also in Mandalay, Monywa, Loikaw, Hpsaung and Myaungmya.

The military presence in Myanamr has increased in the face of protests over the coup. Photo: REUTERS

The announcement came after the military, through the state television channel MRTV, threaten to take action against protesters and they will accuse them of damaging the stability of the country, security and the rule of law.

Until now, the state media or those close to the Army had avoided any news about the peaceful mobilizations against the uniformed soldiers and the announcement makes one fear a scaling of arrests and police repression.

In his first address to the nation, the Chief of the Armed Forces, Min Aung Hlaing, today asked citizens to stay “united as a country” and that they look “in the facts and not in the emotions”.

The coup general, in his televised speech, justified the military uprising, which he described as “inevitable”, due to an alleged electoral fraud in the elections last November.

Young people were the main protagonists of the protests in Myanmar. Photo: EFE

Mass protests

In the capital, Naipydó, where thousands of people gathered in the area of ​​the ministries, the police used water cannons against protesters for at least 30 minutes in order to dissolve the protests.

Since the massive protests began at the weekend, the security forces had not charged at the protesters, who, for their part, have consistently avoided confrontation with the police.

Myanmar is experiencing massive demonstrations not seen in more than a decade despite the fact that the authorities have blocked social networks such as Facebook or Twitter and even they cut the internet for 24 hours and phone lines temporarily over the weekend.

The civil disobedience movement was initiated by health personnel and spread throughout the country since last February 1 the Army carried out a coup to seize power and detained part of the elected government, including the leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Worker’s strike

For this Monday it was summoned a workers’ strike that had great compliance in Rangoon and that practically paralyzed the old capital while tens of thousands of people concentrated in the historic center.

The strike could also be noted in some ministries, such as Foreign Affairs, where officials and middle managers have begun to join the civil disobedience movement, according to EFE.

In the demonstrations, which during the weekend were mainly carried out by young people, they could see this Monday workers from all sectorsincluding uniformed firefighters and teachers, medical personnel and even banners and flags of the LGBT community or ethnic minorities in the country.

In addition to protests, there was a general strike in Myanmar. Photo: REUTER

“Protesters in Myanmar continue to inspire the world as mobilizations spread across the country … Myanmar has risen to free all those who have been detained and reject the military dictatorship once and for all.” Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said today.

From the hit, at least 163 people have been detaineds, two of them sentenced to two years in prison for crimes that have not been specified, while the authorities have released thirteen of those arrested, according to data from the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners.

Call to the international community

The National League for Democracy (NLD), the party led by Suu Kyi, asked the international community on Monday to only recognize the elected government as legitimate and to refrain from any “communication or cooperation” with the military junta.

In a statement, the formation stated that military leaders have appropriation of national sovereignty without the “minimum legality” and asked the governments of other countries to press for the release of politicians and activists detained by the Army.

A policeman in Myanamr behind a sign that threatens to open fire on anyone who crosses that border. Photo: REUTER

For its part, the Australian government called on Monday for the release of Australian Sean Turnell, Suu Kyi’s advisor who was arrested last Saturday by the military who have taken power in Myanmar.

“Our embassy is providing all possible support to Professor Turnell during these difficult times,” said Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who noted that the detainee is a renowned adviser and professor.

The expert, Suu Kyi’s advisor for economic affairs, has been director since 2017 of the Myanmar Development Institute, based in Naipyidó.

It’s about the single arrest of a foreign citizen since the military uprising that is known.

The military, who already ruled the country with an iron fist from 1962 to 2011, took power last Monday after denouncing (without providing any evidence) a alleged massive fraud in the November elections, in which the formation of Suu Kyi won overwhelmingly and took 83% of the seats.

Source: EFE